Carolina Panthers: Baker Mayfield is the New Sheriff in Town
By Hunter Haas
FanSided
1 day ago
After weeks of speculation, the Cleveland Browns finally found a trade for Baker Mayfield. What’s next for the Carolina Panthers after trading for the former No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft?. The Baker Mayfield saga in Cleveland is over at long last. Wednesday afternoon the...
The Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The move ends an offseason of drama between the signal caller and the team that drafted him. The 2021 season ended with Cleveland missing out on the playoffs, and Mayfield needing shoulder surgery in January. The passer played through injury for most of the year, leading the Browns to an 6-8 mark in his 14 starts. This, a season after taking the organization to its first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to lose one of their most coveted assets, wideout Diontae Johnson, to the Green Bay Packers next season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are renowned for their loyalty, and the recent extensions of their league-leading defensive players demonstrates that. Before the 2021 season, defensive end TJ Watt made history with a massive deal, then went on to make history on the field with an incredible season.
After much speculation on where he will get traded to, Baker Mayfield has finally found a new home with the Carolina Panthers Wednesday in exchange for a 2024 conditional draft pick. While the NFL world had their reactions to the breaking news, the person closest to the former No. 1...
Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
Social media was buzzing over Clemson, Florida State, UNC and Virginia allegedly fleeing the ACC for the SEC but the notion was quickly shot down. The college football, college basketball, and college sports world at large have been turned on its head in recent weeks, starting with USC and UCLA bolting for the Big Ten. That launched a firestorm of subsequent rumors about other programs, from the Pac-12 and otherwise, that could be the next to switch conferences (or, in Notre Dame’s case, join a conference for football).
The Kansas City Chiefs have been blessed with not one, but two tight ends worth of the “greatest of all time” conversation. The Kansas City Chiefs have absolutely been spoiled with tight end talent for more than two decades. From 1997-2008, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez dominated the gridiron, setting franchise records in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. When the Chiefs traded Gonzalez to the Atlanta Falcons, the tight end room became more pedestrian. That did not last for long, with Travis Kelce arriving in 2013.
Re-selecting the loaded 2017 NFL Draft in which several Hall of Fame-caliber players went in the 1st round alone including two franchise quarterbacks. The 2017 NFL Draft is one that changed several teams for the better. Two Super Bowl MVPs were selected in this draft as well as a Defensive Player of the Year. A lot of teams were happy with who they drafted in the first round while some would love to take a mulligan.
