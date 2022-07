Ian Maatsen was one the dozen or so players back at Cobham on the first day of preseason this past weekend, but he was expected to not stay too long with a loan move lined up to Feyenoord for the season. However, that appears to not be happening now, with the 20-year-old instead set to stay ... “for the time being” ... and challenge for first-team spot. You love to see it!

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO