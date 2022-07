It’s July, so naturally, it’s that time of year again when NBA 2K lovers begin to get previews for the upcoming title. The powerhouse announced on Tuesday that the legendary Michael Jordan would grace one of its 2K23 covers (his first time since 2K11). And on Wednesday, they let it be known that Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi would be the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition cover athletes.

