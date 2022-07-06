ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Claims He Was Unjustly Jailed For Killing Rooster: 'Defending Myself'

By Shira Li Bartov
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"Chickens die every day, people—at Churches, Popeyes, Kentucky Fried Chicken," said James Nix, who hit the rooster with a steel...

The Independent

Women destroy New York restaurant in dispute over sauce, report says

Three women in New York have been reportedly arrested and charged with robbery and criminal mischief after destroying a local restaurant and attacking workers in a dispute over payment for extra fry sauce. “They wanted extra sauce for the fries, and when we explained that it costs $1.75, they got upset. And that’s where it all started,” chef Rafael Nuñez of Bel Fries on the Lower East Side of Manhattan told Univision.Mr Nuñez recorded video of part of the incident, which took place around 4 am on July 4.Now, Pearl Ozoria of Manhattan and Chitara Plasencia and Tatiyanna Johnson of Brooklyn are all facing criminal charges. According to Univision, the three women destroyed computers, a cash register, and other items inside the restaurant. At least one worker reportedly went to the hospital to treat their injuries following the rampage. The Bowery Buggie reported that Bel Fries courted controversy in the midst of its opening in July 2020 by throwing a large party while New York City was still in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown. Just another typical day in NYC pic.twitter.com/vcnz2YQnp0— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 6, 2022
Daily Mail

Two men, one a non-U.S. citizen, arrested in Virginia with two rifles, a handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition were planning a July 4 mass shooting - but plans were foiled when hero citizen overheard the plot and alerted authorities

Police in Richmond, Va., seized two assault rifles, one handgun and 232 rounds of ammunition from two men who had planned a mass shooting during Fourth of July celebrations. Police Chief Gerard Smith said officers received a tip from a hero citizen who overheard a conversation between the two individuals planning the attack at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater, where fireworks were displayed.
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
US News and World Report

Biden Says Justice Department Will Take Action if Necessary in Akron Shooting

Cleveland (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department would take appropriate action if the investigation of a police shooting of a Black man in Akron, Ohio, reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes. Video released on Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were...
The Independent

Police probe ‘potential triple homicide’ after 3 children and mother found dead in Minnesota lake

Authorities recovered the bodies of three young children and their mother from a lake in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. Police have labelled the horrific incident, which unfolded on Friday at Vadnais Lake, located north of the state capital of St Paul, as a “potential triple homicide”.“There’s nothing more tragic than the loss of young children,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher told reporters, adding that the youngsters are believed to be under the age of five.Earlier on Friday, police responded to a mobile home in the area after a reported suicide, according to the Star Tribune. The deceased was...
Vice

Man Arrested for Throwing His Brother’s Skull in the Trash, Claims He Thought It Was Fake

A 68-year-old Japanese man was arrested after throwing out his brother’s skull, which he claims he didn’t know was real. Shoichi Murai, a resident of Tokyo, was reportedly cleaning up his house last month to sell it when he found the bones in his brother’s room. Murai said he thought the bones were a model and threw them out. But the garbage company that collected his trash thought differently.
Daily Mail

Alabama judge who used mock Asian accent in courtroom and called 77-year-old state Governor 'Gov MeMaw' is suspended and charged

An Alabama judge who belittled the state's governor over her age and gender and used a mock Asian accent in front of a jury pool was suspended from court duty and charged. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended on June 24 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Governor Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
