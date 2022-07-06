Make Thinning Hair 'Look & Feel Fuller' With This Stimulating Serum That Shoppers Swear By

Click here to read the full article.

Whether you’re dealing with thinning hair due to postpartum hormonal changes, damage from overly aggressive styling, or simply the normal aging process, the blow to your self-confidence can be intense. No woman feels like she can put her best face forward when she’s worried about a bald spot on the scalp above it. Luckily, there are lots of products out there to help, and this particular serum from Rene Furterer is getting rave reviews for its ability to make thinning hair “look and feel fuller.”

Touted by the French company as “the essential first step for optimal scalp and hair health,” the Rene Furterer Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate is a pre-shampoo treatment formulated with orange and lavender essential oils. It deeply cleanses, purifies, and energizes the scalp, helping to restore balance to the scalp and improve overall hair health from root to tips. Plus, it smells ah-mazing .

This glass bottle design delivers the precise dosage for application and features a targeted scalp massager tip to help increase microcirculation and boost the penetration of active ingredients. To use, you simply apply, section, by section, once or twice a week over the whole scalp. Massage your head and leave the treatment in for 5 to 10 minutes. It may cause a warm sensation on the scalp, which sounds pretty nice actually. Then, shampoo your hair twice, and voila!

According to the company’s studies, 88% of users felt hair was strengthened from the roots, and 89% felt balance was restored to the scalp. Plus, reviews of the serum include phrases like “love it” and “amazing,” not to mention “My hair is so strong and fuller!”

This serum is just one product in the arsenal the brand offers for hair health. Fans also tout Rene Furterer’s Triphasic Shampoo and Conditioner as a must-have for women with thinning hair and damaged scalps.