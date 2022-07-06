ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Make Thinning Hair 'Look & Feel Fuller' With This Stimulating Serum That Shoppers Swear By

By Kay Snowden
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a352T_0gWkoI6T00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re dealing with thinning hair due to postpartum hormonal changes, damage from overly aggressive styling, or simply the normal aging process, the blow to your self-confidence can be intense. No woman feels like she can put her best face forward when she’s worried about a bald spot on the scalp above it. Luckily, there are lots of products out there to help, and this particular serum from Rene Furterer is getting rave reviews for its ability to make thinning hair “look and feel fuller.”

Touted by the French company as “the essential first step for optimal scalp and hair health,” the Rene Furterer Complexe 5 Stimulating Plant Concentrate is a pre-shampoo treatment formulated with orange and lavender essential oils. It  deeply cleanses, purifies, and energizes the scalp, helping to restore balance to the scalp and improve overall hair health from root to tips. Plus, it smells ah-mazing .

This glass bottle design delivers the precise dosage for application and features a targeted scalp massager tip to help increase microcirculation and boost the penetration of active ingredients. To use, you simply apply, section, by section, once or twice a week over the whole scalp. Massage your head and leave the treatment in for 5 to 10 minutes. It may cause a warm sensation on the scalp, which sounds pretty nice actually. Then, shampoo your hair twice, and voila!

According to the company’s studies, 88% of users felt hair was strengthened from the roots, and 89% felt balance was restored to the scalp. Plus, reviews of the serum include phrases like “love it” and “amazing,” not to mention “My hair is so strong and fuller!”

Stimulating Plant Concentrate

$50


Buy now

Sign Up

This serum is just one product in the arsenal the brand offers for hair health. Fans also tout Rene Furterer’s Triphasic Shampoo and Conditioner as a must-have for women with thinning hair and damaged scalps.

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Health Digest

How To Tighten Loose Skin Without Surgery

Saggy skin, a common side effect of rapid weight loss and a well-known body adjustment that comes with age, is nothing to be ashamed of. According to MedicalNewsToday, saggy skin naturally occurs in people around the age of 30 to 40 years. This loosening is because of the lack of collagen and elasticity in the skin that happens as you age. Plus, as you grow older, the skin loses its ability to store moisture. This is why moisturizers become an integral part of skincare routines when we begin aging, according to MedicalNewsToday.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Kennedy
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Avoid This Pantry Snack At All Costs—It Causes Belly Fat!

While having a stomach that isn’t *completely* flat is healthy and normal, experts stress that one type of pantry food or snack in particular can cause additional fat in your midsection or midriff area that you might be trying to avoid. We checked in with registered dietitians and nutritionists to learn more about one common food (that might be in your cabinet right now!) that offers little to no nutritional value, can leave you feeling sluggish and deprived and set back your weight loss progress. Read on for more healthy eating tips from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian, Liana Werner-Gray, certified nutritionist and natural food chef, Nicole Olen, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Conditioner#Serum#Thinning#Rave Reviews#French
The US Sun

I’m an etiquette coach – the fashion mistake that makes you look cheap & like you’re compensating for growing up poor

FASHION fans, if you're proud of your high-end accessories, beware: your "statement jewelry" may not be saying what you think it is. One etiquette expert decoded the embarrassing message you might be sending with your accessory choices, and explained how to communicate class and sophistication instead. Etiquette coach and influencer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Amazon’s Bestselling Vitamin C Serum With 67,000 Perfect Ratings ‘Erases Wrinkles’ & Is on Major Sale Ahead of Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skincare star players, it’s hard to beat vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that pretty much does it all, from treating hyperpigmentation (aka dark spots) to preventing signs of aging that appear due to sun and environmental damage and leaving skin feeling and looking bright, smooth, and supple. It’s also natural and gentle, which is why even the most sensitive of skin types rely on vitamin C serum to keep...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
Refinery29

Skinny Jeans Are Out. So What Shoes Do You Wear With Non-Skinny Jeans?

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
APPAREL
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

SheKnows

57K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy