WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County detectives are investigating related shootings that left one teen dead and another injured. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said that it received a 911 call at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting in southeastern Williamson County, outside the Pflugerville city limits. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO