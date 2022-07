There's now even ​more​ to love about Prime Day. As Amazon celebrates its biggest holiday of the year — on July 12 and 13 — other brands are dropping their prices, too. Take advantage of these unbeatable discounts from Target, Urban Outfitters, Brooklinen, and so many more of our favorite retailers. Keep scrolling for the full rundown and make sure to note the sale dates, as some begin well before July 12 and continue for days after.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO