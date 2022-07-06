ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Slugger Yordan Alvarez is Keeping Pace with Barry Bonds’ Record-Breaking HR Season

By Justin Colombo
FanBuzz
FanBuzz
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Houston Astros outfielder/designated hitter hybrid Yordan Alvarez woke up one morning and realized something. You don’t have to strike out when you step up to the plate, instead, you can just smash the ball into the upper deck of whatever ballpark you’re playing in. Of course, this...

fanbuzz.com

Comments / 15

Tim Crumly
1d ago

Any player that used steroids and set any record should be taken away from them Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth are the only ones that did it naturally and honestly

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds with feat no Yankee has ever done before

The New York Yankees absolutely demolished the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 16-0. In the win, the Yankees hit six home runs from six different players. One of those players was MVP front runner Aaron Judge. Judge took Pirates reliever Manny Banuelos deep for a grand slam in the eighth inning. It was Judge’s 30th home run of the season, leading the major leagues.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
CBS New York

Judge, Hicks hit grand slams as Yankees pound Pirates

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks each hit a grand slam, Luis Severino worked six dominant innings and the New York Yankees routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 16-0 on Wednesday night to split their two-game interleague series. Judge became the first Yankees player to hit 30 home runs before...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Giants swing trade with Guardians, place DeSclafani on 60-day IL

PHOENIX — When David Villar was finally added to the roster this week, the Giants did something subtle with the transaction. Villar technically took the 40-man spot vacated by Thairo Estrada, who is on the Covid IL, not Anthony DeSclafani, who is done for the year because of an ankle injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Bonds
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Aaron Judge
Pinstripe Alley

Josh Donaldson’s been getting caught cheating at the plate

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve texted, Slack’d, or posted the above sentence in the past couple weeks. No, it’s not me remarking on my own mental health — although, sheesh — but rather Josh Donaldson, who’s triple slashed .222/.313/.373 in 2022, after coming over from the Twins in a deal that I thought the Yankees would come out ahead in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: 1 MLB Pitcher Is "Popular" Trade Candidate

With the MLB trade deadline less than a month away, it appears one particular pitcher is receiving a lot of interest from potential buyers. According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, Pirates left-hander Jose Quintana is among the most popular pitchers on the trade market. Quintana, 33, is having a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Mvp#Home Run Derby
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
ClutchPoints

4 players Tigers must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Detroit Tigers have some young talent breaking through in the big leagues, but the unfortunate reality is that the franchise still seems a couple of years away from contending for the playoffs. It’s been a long, slow rebuild in Detroit, but making big moves at the 2022 MLB trade deadline could give the franchise the spark it needs in order to accelerate the process.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bet on this surprise team to win their division

When it comes to the NFC East, one team is too large to overlook. Although nobody wins a Super Bowl in the offseason, casual gamblers are gravitating toward the Philadelphia Eagles because they added star receiver A.J. Brown via a trade. As for the rest of the division, the Commanders upgraded — maybe? — at QB by acquiring Carson Wentz, who has Washington backers confident in a double-digit win season. And, as usual, everyone — except me — loves the Dallas Cowboys, "America’s Team."
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
ClutchPoints

Mets’ Max Scherzer passes Curt Schilling into 2nd all-time with incredible feat

On Tuesday, New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer made his long awaited return from the injured list. He looked as strong as ever, tossing six shutout innings. He managed to strike out 11 Cincinnati Reds batters in the six frames, and only allowed two hits. Unfortunately, the Mets offense failed to score a single run and ended up losing 1-0. But that didn’t stop Scherzer from making some history.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Braves farm system is about to take a big hit

Well, yes and no. Prospects graduate from prospect status after 130 plate appearances, and wouldn’t you know, Michael Harris II is at 130 plate appearances. He will graduate from prospect status tonight. Once Harris graduates (with Spencer Strider already graduating), the Braves will be without a single Top 100 prospect in the majors, at least according to MLB Pipeline.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

The St. Louis Cardinals should stay put at the trade deadline

While grabbing pitching might seem to be the optimal move for the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s reason to believe they should sit this deadline out. The St. Louis Cardinals should roost and preen their feathers this year while other teams are wheeling and dealing. Although starting pitching is a need, the Cardinals should play it safe this time around and keep the players they have.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.

 https://fanbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy