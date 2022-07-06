ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Gov. Justice proposing 10% personal income tax reduction

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wheS6_0gWkmdW200
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice during his briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Justice is proposing a 10% personal income tax reduction, that he says will put $254 million, “back into the hands of the people of West Virginia.”

Justice announced this during a press conference on the fiscal year 2022 general revenue collections.

He says this will be a permanent tax cut and, “not a temporary stimulus.”

The Governor says he will be calling a special session to coincide with the July Interims and ask to pass the bill he is proposing.

Justice says he will announce later if the special session will also discuss West Virginia’s abortion law.

“It puts us on a glide path to someday, someday be a state as Florida, Tennessee and Texas are today,” Justice says.

Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia income tax cut proposal gets tepid response

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –A plan from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to reduce state income taxes by 10%, is getting a lukewarm response from the legislature. This marks the third time in recent years there is an attempt to reduce or eliminate the personal income tax. Governor Justice wants to give an average of 10% […]
INCOME TAX
WOWK 13 News

Gov. Justice: WV has largest single-year revenue surplus in state history

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference on Wednesday, the Governor announced revenue collections for the Fiscal Year 2022 finished at $1.308 billion overestimate. Justice says this is the largest single-year revenue surplus in West Virginia ever recorded. He says this is a result of West Virginia’s economy and the state’s budget […]
INCOME TAX
WOWK 13 News

Cutting income tax: What’s happened in other states

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday announced his intentions to propose cutting the state income tax by 10% permanently during an upcoming special session. This comes as the state sees a record budget surplus of $1.308 billion. West Virginia would not be the first state to cut its income tax rate […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
The Associated Press

Budget would leave billions unspent, boost education funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers hoped to start wrapping up the state budget Thursday, but Senate Republican leaders issued an ominous statement about a potential deadlock one week after the annual spending plan was due to be completed. Overnight negotiations produced an early morning email to reporters from Erica Clayton Wright, communications director for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward of Westmoreland County, saying Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s push for greater education spending had become a problem. “Discussions around the budget with the Governor’s Office are deteriorating, which is leading us closer to an impasse,” Clayton Wright wrote, saying Wolf’s engagement could get talks back on track. “While there are areas of consensus among the House, Senate and governor, we remain at an impasse on several sticking points most notably education. The governor is asking for an unrealistic increase of $1.8 billion for basic education, which is simply an impossible number for us to meet,” Clayton Wright said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia water provider asks for nearly 5% rate increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia American Water wants a nearly 5% rate increase for customers. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the utility asked state regulators last week to approve the surcharge for infrastructure improvements. West Virginia American said in its application that the proposed rate hike is based...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WVDEP: No elevated EtO emissions or increased related cancer risks in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) provided an update on Ethylene Oxide (EtO) concerns in Kanawha County. The WVDEP completed the last round of its four-part air sampling in South Charleston and Institute. Multiple sampling rounds were conducted since concentrations are influenced by factors like wind, weather and facility operations.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Where people in West Virginia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
POLITICS
Metro News

West Virginia American Water files application for infrastructure plan and associated surcharge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia American Water has recently filed an application with the state Public Service Commission (PSC), seeking approval of its 2023 infrastructure replacement program and associated Distribution System Improvement Charge. The infrastructure replacement plan and the surcharge is reviewed and updated annually by the PSC in...
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia faces highest food insecurity

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – New data from the United States Census Bureau shows that West Virginia has the highest percentage of adults struggling with food insecurity. The data, distributed week-by-week, reports the percentage of adults struggling with food security. In West Virginia, 21.3 percent of adults say that “there was either sometimes or often not […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Funding announced for 5 West Virginia airport projects

ELKINS, W.Va. – Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 for five West Virginia airport projects from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The largest award of $2,523,585 goes to the Benedum Airport Authority for the North Central West Virginia Airport for a new taxiway and terminal tarmac. The funding for these projects will […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Stonerise Healthcare sold to company with plans for expansion

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – CommuniCare Health Services recently announced that it would be acquiring Stonerise Healthcare and its 17 centers that span throughout West Virginia and Ohio. Operations in north central West Virginia include Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Morgantown and Kingwood. The expansion footprint includes more than 110 healthcare centers across seven states and a 14,000 ‘resident bed […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wvpublic.org

Food Divide In W.Va. Widens With Rising Costs, Supply Chain Issues

The American food retail landscape is structured around hypermarkets, such as Walmart, which carry out large scale food distribution for population centers. Smaller grocery stores have provided services for rural communities. But that may be in jeopardy. Bridget Lambert is the president of the West Virginia Retailer Association. She says...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WVNS

Gov. Justice, Babydog honor retired bloodhound for 10 years of service

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice and his dog, Babydog are honoring Raisy the Bloodhound, the award-winning doggy member of the West Virginia Division of Forestry K-9 Investigative Unit, who retired after 10 years today. “Dogs have been known for a long time for being man’s best friend for all the comfort and joy […]
PETS
Hinton News

Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia's Mountain Rides program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
CHARLESTON, WV
