Bedford, IN

Obituary: Charles Edward Chasteen

wbiw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Edward Chasteen, 80, of Bedford went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Monroe Hospital. He was born in Bedford, Indiana on November 12, 1941, to Thomas and Catherine (Connerly) Chasteen. He married LaDonna Page on July 2, 1966, and had two daughters,...

www.wbiw.com

wbiw.com

Obituary: Karen Elaine Pace

Karen Elaine (Skeen) Pace, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on March 19, 1946, she was the daughter of Roy R. and Imogene (Davis) Skeen. She married Charles Ross Pace on April 7, 1977, and he survives. Karen retired from The Times Mail as the receptionist and had also worked part-time at Edward D. Jones. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School with the class of 1964 and attended the Orleans Christian Church and the Liberty Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, arts and crafts, and her Yorkies, Candi and Holli.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: James C. Andis

James C. Andis, 74, of Springville, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Born November 6, 1947, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Curtis and Bertha (Blake) Andis. He retired from NWSC Crane where he worked in the water treatment facility. He loved farming and watching his grandchildren.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Velva L. Hutton

Velva L. Hutton, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born October 21, 1933, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Harold Terry and Gladys (Blanton) Beasley. She married. Richard Hutton, Sr. on July 16, 1949. She owned H...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dustin Lee Milligan

Dustin Lee Milligan, 32, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1990, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Jerry Dean Milligan and Patricia Kay York. Dustin worked as an underground miner and sawyer for Indiana Limestone/Polycor. He loved hunting, playing pool, fishing, riding ATVs, and playing cornhole. Dustin loved music. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107 Auxiliary. Dustin was a member of Ruffcut Ministries and was baptized there.
MITCHELL, IN
Bedford, IN
Obituaries
City
Mitchell, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Bedford, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Bristol, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ruby Doris Grissom

Ruby Doris Grissom, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at White River Lodge. Born July 23, 1933, in Judah, she was the daughter of Dras and Ollie (Deckard) Covey. She was a graduate of the Needmore High School. She had worked in the K-Mart Pharmacy and was the manager of their restaurant. She had also worked as a cook at Mitchell High School and for Robert’s Brass. She attended the Grace Full Gospel Church.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Shirley Louise Mounce

Shirley Louise Mounce, 79, of Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born July 29, 1942, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Dick and Goldie (Holt) Milligan. She married Charles Mounce on March 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 1998.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Francis M. Stone

Francis M. Stone, 86, of Indianapolis and formerly of Bedford, died Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at Hamilton Trace in Fishers, Indiana. Born in Bedford, Francis was the son of Wayne A. and Ilene (Malott) Stone. He was never married. Mr. Stone was employed for over 40 years by L.S. Ayres Department Stores. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Bedford, The Indianapolis Chapter, the American Guild of Organists, and the National and Kentuckiana chapter of the Organ Historical Society. He maintained a serious avocation regarding the music, history, construction, and sound of pipe organs although he was not an organist or organ builder himself.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Hulda L. Goecker

Hulda L. Goecker, 99, of Seymour passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at The Lutheran Community Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dudleytown on August 31, 1922, to the late William and Anna Wehrkamp Bobb. She was baptized, confirmed, and later married at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Dudleytown. On October 5, 1941, she married Earl A. Goecker. Their marriage was blessed with four children. She and her husband, Earl, were co-owners of Goecker Building Supplies and Goecker Construction. Hulda had a strong work ethic throughout her life. She worked at various jobs outside the home after her youngest started school. Then, after raising her family and seeing them leave home, she became an owner-operator of Hulda’s Café and Hulda’s Gift Shop. She put her heart and soul into any job she did and did it well.
SEYMOUR, IN
#Monroe Hospital#The Army National Guard
wbiw.com

Obituary: June I.O. Liles

June I.O. Liles, 89, of Avoca, passed away at 6:10 p.m., on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence. Born March 22, 1933, in Muncie, IN, she was the daughter of Clarence W. and Naomi O. (Bryant) Thompson. She. married Jessie Liles on November 21, 1975, and he preceded her...
AVOCA, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Sue Jane Eisele

Sue Jane Eisele, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Garden Villa in Bloomington. Born February 23, 1954, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Wilbur Leland and Sarah Louise (Terrell) Eisele. Sue loved the outdoors, animals, and singing. She was a big Patsy Cline fan. Survivors...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Linda P. Edwards

Linda P. Edwards, 73, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. Born September 7, 1948, she was the daughter of William H. “Bill” Folmer, Jr. and Lois (Schwartz) Folmer. She graduated from Bedford High School in 1966. She was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Bedford. She retired from NSWC Crane as an Explosives Operator. Linda was very giving to others and was the caretaker for her parents in their final years. She enjoyed writing stories, gardening, watching movies, and always had a love of horses.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Priscilla Jael Osborn

Priscilla Jael Osborn, 5 weeks, of Springville, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence. Born in Bedford on May 23, 2022, she was the daughter of Caleb and Brittany (Purdy) Osborn. Priscilla is survived by her parents, Caleb and Brittany Osborn of Springville; her three brothers, Jude, Ben, and Silas, all of Springville; her maternal grandmother, Shara Purdy of Bedford; her paternal grandparents, Everett and Bonnie Osborn of Tennessee; her great grandfather, Rick Taflinger of Avoca; her great grandparents, Everett and Lutilda Osborn of Beech Grove, IN; and her aunts and uncles, Bethany and Jonathan Tooley, Brianna and Adam Glenn, JohnDavid Purdy, Tyler, and Elizabeth Donaldson, and Daniel and Jade Osborn.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wbiw.com

ILJAS class donates benches and firepits to Avoca Park & Recreation

BEDFORD – After three weeks of technical and employability skills training, 7 Lawrence County residents became the ninth graduating class of the Lawrence County Introduction to Local Jobs and Skills (ILJAS) program while giving back to their community. Through this process coordinated by the Lawrence County Economic Growth Council’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Marriage Licenses – July 5, 2022

Payton Scott Mattingly of Holland to Megan Kay Burton of Danville, IL. Allyson Frease to Jacob Kirchner, both of Jasper. Rachel Breitwieser to Andrew Hopf, both of Huntingburg. Sonja Sills to Darren Wright, both of Jasper. Craig Allen Atkins of St. Anthony to Susan Marie Wagner of Holland.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Michael Cleveland, Bluegrass Fiddler, Named NEA National Heritage Fellow

INDIANA – Last week, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced that Michael Cleveland, Bluegrass Fiddler from Charlestown, Indiana, has been named a 2022 NEA National Heritage Fellow. Cleveland joins nine other fellowship recipients from across the country. Each fellowship includes a $25,000 award, and all the recipients...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wbiw.com

2022 Lawrence County Fair queen will be crowned Friday

BEDFORD — The 2022 Lawrence County Fair queen contest will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, July 8 at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds. The event will be held in the Expo Hall. Five young women will compete for the crown they are Izzy Shew, Chloe Westerfield, Brycelyn Yost, Adelynne Conner, and Emmaleigha White.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: July 7, 2022

12:10 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 35th Street. 12:31 a.m. Domestic fight at Quality Inn on Constitution Avenue. 12:35 a.m. Threats were reported in the 1800 block of 5th Street. 2:06 a.m. Repossession in the 1020 block of R Street. 3:44 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2930...
BEDFORD, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Morgan County Fair Details

It's almost fair time! It's one of those great annual events we just love to enjoy each summer. There are ninety-two counties in Indiana and each and every one hosts a county fair each summer. So, what makes the Morgan County Fair so special?. We're so glad you asked! There...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Purdue Extension Lawrence County to host 4-H STEAM Spark Club

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Purdue Extension Lawrence County is set to host Spark Club with their 4H Superior STEAM Club over multiple nights in July. The first event is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. July 21st and 22nd at the Danny and Sandy Daugherty Center for STEAM Excellence at 1301 I Street in Bedford. This event offers the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics in a fun and engaging way. After this event, there will be an opportunity to showcase the work during the Open House.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

