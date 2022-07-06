ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Some physicians concerned about gray area caused by new abortion trigger laws

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w1WIL_0gWkmZw000
Abortion ruling

More abortion trigger laws are taking effect nationwide.

In some cases, these laws will allow abortions during medical emergencies, but it varies from state to state.

Now, many physicians are facing the delicate balance of trying to follow new laws without breaking their medical oath to do no harm.

“We’re kind of flying by the seat of our pants trying to do the best that we can, but I can tell you that we’re going to feel like we failed a lot of women,” said Dr. Tosha Rogers, practicing OB-GYN from Atlanta, Georgia.

Dr. Rogers said the new abortion trigger laws are terrifying because doctors are in legal limbo about when they can intervene.

Some laws make exceptions if the mother’s life is in jeopardy or to prevent serious injury. Other laws like the one in Louisiana states “physician shall make reasonable medical efforts” to save the lives of both the mother and unborn child.

“Between a miscarriage and a woman who hasn’t attempted an abortion on her own, there is no difference. and when they walk into the hospital, it is the same clinical picture,” said Dr. Rogers. “So are we not going to help them? Are we going to help them? Are we going to allow them to get to a point where they’re critical?”

Other doctors believe these laws won’t change how they practice.

“I think that these laws will improve the practice of OB-GYN as we will be consistently respecting both the mother and her unborn child,” said Dr. Ingrid Skop, practicing OB-GYN from San Antonio, Texas. She’s also a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Dr. Skop said she wants state medical organizations to work with legal advisors to interpret the law for doctors to help avoid confusion and misinformation.

“They already have committees in place to help doctors in situations where it’s not clear what should be done,” said Dr. Skop. “And those committees should be able to intervene in a moment’s notice in the case of an emergency, to help the physician to know is this an appropriate situation in which a woman can be separated from her baby.”

There’s also concern among some doctors who are worried about an increase in women using abortion pills without proper medical guidance.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

After Dobbs ruling, pro-life Republicans want 'forced birth' for women: Washington Post columnist

Abortion activists who’ve labeled their opponents "forced birthers" were "proved correct," when the Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin proclaimed. The formerly conservative columnist defended "abortion rights advocates" using the pejorative term to illustrate "abortion foes" allegedly having "disturbing indifference" to women and "aspiring cruelty"...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Abortion worries heightened for unauthorized immigrants in the U.S

July 5 (Reuters) - Last week calls from Texas began flooding into a national abortion assistance hotline with Spanish-language operators: One woman called afraid to fly to New Mexico because of her immigration status. Another woman said she would have to keep her pregnancy because she feared deportation if she crossed state lines. A third worried that she would be detained by immigration authorities if she used public transportation to travel.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

Democratic Governors of Colorado and North Carolina issue executive orders to protect women from being prosecuted when they come from out-of-state to have an abortion

The Democratic governors of Colorado and North Carolina on Wednesday issued executive orders to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to home states that have banned the practice. Abortions are legal in North Carolina until fetal viability or in certain medical emergencies, making the state an outlier in the...
COLORADO STATE
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Medical Abortion#Gray Area#Ob Gyn
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
117K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy