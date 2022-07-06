ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE names new foundation CEO

5 On Your Side
 1 day ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has hired a new fundraising executive who will lead the university's foundation. Seth Walker, a development executive from a university in the Atlanta area, will take the role of SIUE's vice chancellor for university advancement (VCUA) and CEO of the SIUE Foundation, effective Aug....

