2 arrested for trafficking meth during traffic stop

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins man is dead after being shot by a Houston County deputy Sunday. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Houston County Sheriff's Office was called to a Tharpe Road home just after 10 p.m. Sunday to check on a man that may have been suicidal. When deputies arrived, the GBI says 44-year-old James Parks was barricaded inside the home. First responders on the scene made multiple attempts to contact Parks. He eventually came out of the house holding a gun. Investigators say Parks had a round in the chamber as he turned towards deputies. That's when deputies on the scene shot him. Parks was taken to the hospital but later died.

HOUSTON COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO