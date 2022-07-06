ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telfair County, GA

2 arrested for trafficking meth during traffic stop

By Claire Helm
wgxa.tv
 1 day ago

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Telfair County deputies recently arrested two suspects for...

wgxa.tv

wgxa.tv

Traffic stop leads to crack, meth, ecstasy bust in Telfair County

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Telfair County deputies say they arrested a man early Wednesday morning for drugs during a traffic stop. The sheriff's office said deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in McRae-Helena for faulty equipment. Deputies found crack cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, and powder on one...
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Perry Police looking for public's help in identifying a car

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Perry Police are looking for a car linked to an aggravated assault on an officer. The suspects fled the scene in a silver or gray Ford Mustang after the assault late Friday night. The rear end of the vehicle is moderately damaged, especially on the passenger...
PERRY, GA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Georgia man tried to flush nearly 50 pounds of marijuana down toilet, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — When agents on a regional task force served a Georgia man with an arrest warrant, they found him trying to flush pounds of marijuana down the toilet. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies responded to the scene after task force agents found Joseph Benjamin Griffin II “attempting to flush a large quantity of marijuana down the toilet.”
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Macon man arrested with 47 pounds of marijuana, $12K

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County deputies say a man they were serving warrants to tried to flush "a large quantity" of marijuana down a toilet during his arrest. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit was called to a house on Thurmond Drive to help the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Houston Co. shooting may be gang related, connected to Warner Robins shootings

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A drive-by shooting in Houston County is under investigation. In a post to their Facebook page, the Houston County Sheriff's office says they were called to a home in the 100 block of Oakwood Drive in Warner Robins on July 2. When deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old shot in the arm. Investigators say it was a drive-by shooting. The teen's injuries were minor.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information connected to a drive by shooting that happened the night of July 2nd. According to the HCSO, around 9:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the 100 block of Oakwood Drive in reference to an aggravated assault. It was here that they found 18-year-old Phillip Bird, who was shot in the arm during a drive-by shooting. Bird didn’t seek medical attention for his injury as it was minor.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Transit Authority bus lands on top of another vehicle in crash

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A public bus landed on top of a private vehicle in a crash on Martin Luther King Jr Blvd and Cherry Street. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, witness statements report that a Subaru made a left turn from Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, onto Cherry Street. At the same time, a Macon Transit Authority Bus was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Driver flees after fatally hitting pedestrian in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins police are looking for a suspect who fatally hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. According to police, it happened Tuesday around 9:47 p.m. Police officers were dispatched to Watson Blvd. at Hickory St. and upon getting to the scene, learned that 47-year-old...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Concerns for conditions of Bibb County Jail resurface

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- "It's hell" That's how Ronetha Dean says her fiance describes the jail conditions at the Bibb County jail. According to Dean, he is in the jail on DUI charges and failure to appear and he's not being given proper medications. "He hasn't took his blood pleasure...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

5 hospitalized following downtown Macon crash involving bus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five people were hospitalized after a crash Thursday involving a Macon-Bibb Transit Authority bus. Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards says it happened just before 6 p.m. “We started to receive 911 calls of a bus accident involving another vehicle here at the corner of Cherry...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Man killed in Warner Robins hit and run

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man was killed Tuesday night in what police are calling a hit and run. According to a release from the Warner Robins police department officers were dispatched to Watson Blvd. at Hickory Street just before 10pm where a male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Watson. The victim’s identity has not been released and no description of the vehicle is available at this time.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Watson Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident at Hickory Street near Watson Boulevard. According to a release from the police department, a car hit 47-year-old Christopher Miolen just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. He was crossing Watson Boulevard when he...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

GBI: Houston County deputy fatally shoots suicidal man

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Warner Robins man is dead after being shot by a Houston County deputy Sunday. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Houston County Sheriff's Office was called to a Tharpe Road home just after 10 p.m. Sunday to check on a man that may have been suicidal. When deputies arrived, the GBI says 44-year-old James Parks was barricaded inside the home. First responders on the scene made multiple attempts to contact Parks. He eventually came out of the house holding a gun. Investigators say Parks had a round in the chamber as he turned towards deputies. That's when deputies on the scene shot him. Parks was taken to the hospital but later died.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Pilot awake for "four, five days" before Twiggs crash

The Bibb County man whose plane crashed early Wednesday in Twiggs County told investigators that he'd been awake for four or five days before the accident. According to online records, his plane, a Cirrus SR22, is owned by a Delaware company. Online flight records show that he took off around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday from New Haven, Connecticut and flew non-stop to Macon, when the plane went off the radar.
TWIGGS COUNTY, GA

