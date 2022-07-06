ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Obituary: Velva L. Hutton

wbiw.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVelva L. Hutton, 88, of Bedford, passed away at 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at St. Vincent Dunn Hospital. Born October 21, 1933, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Harold Terry and Gladys (Blanton) Beasley....

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

wbiw.com

Obituary: Christina Wright

Christina Wright, 65, of Heltonville, passed away at 8:49 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her. Born October 28, 1956, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Robert and Janet (Hutton) Stewart. She married Edward. Wright on February 14, 1988, and he survives. She was a certified nurse’s assistant....
HELTONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Karen Elaine Pace

Karen Elaine (Skeen) Pace, 76, of Bedford, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on March 19, 1946, she was the daughter of Roy R. and Imogene (Davis) Skeen. She married Charles Ross Pace on April 7, 1977, and he survives. Karen retired from The Times Mail as the receptionist and had also worked part-time at Edward D. Jones. She was a graduate of Fayetteville High School with the class of 1964 and attended the Orleans Christian Church and the Liberty Baptist Church. She loved to go shopping, arts and crafts, and her Yorkies, Candi and Holli.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Ruby Doris Grissom

Ruby Doris Grissom, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at White River Lodge. Born July 23, 1933, in Judah, she was the daughter of Dras and Ollie (Deckard) Covey. She was a graduate of the Needmore High School. She had worked in the K-Mart Pharmacy and was the manager of their restaurant. She had also worked as a cook at Mitchell High School and for Robert’s Brass. She attended the Grace Full Gospel Church.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: James C. Andis

James C. Andis, 74, of Springville, passed away at 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Born November 6, 1947, in Lawrence Co., he was the son of Curtis and Bertha (Blake) Andis. He retired from NWSC Crane where he worked in the water treatment facility. He loved farming and watching his grandchildren.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Francis M. Stone

Francis M. Stone, 86, of Indianapolis and formerly of Bedford, died Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at Hamilton Trace in Fishers, Indiana. Born in Bedford, Francis was the son of Wayne A. and Ilene (Malott) Stone. He was never married. Mr. Stone was employed for over 40 years by L.S. Ayres Department Stores. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Bedford, The Indianapolis Chapter, the American Guild of Organists, and the National and Kentuckiana chapter of the Organ Historical Society. He maintained a serious avocation regarding the music, history, construction, and sound of pipe organs although he was not an organist or organ builder himself.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: June I.O. Liles

June I.O. Liles, 89, of Avoca, passed away at 6:10 p.m., on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her residence. Born March 22, 1933, in Muncie, IN, she was the daughter of Clarence W. and Naomi O. (Bryant) Thompson. She. married Jessie Liles on November 21, 1975, and he preceded her...
AVOCA, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Hulda L. Goecker

Hulda L. Goecker, 99, of Seymour passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at The Lutheran Community Home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dudleytown on August 31, 1922, to the late William and Anna Wehrkamp Bobb. She was baptized, confirmed, and later married at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Dudleytown. On October 5, 1941, she married Earl A. Goecker. Their marriage was blessed with four children. She and her husband, Earl, were co-owners of Goecker Building Supplies and Goecker Construction. Hulda had a strong work ethic throughout her life. She worked at various jobs outside the home after her youngest started school. Then, after raising her family and seeing them leave home, she became an owner-operator of Hulda’s Café and Hulda’s Gift Shop. She put her heart and soul into any job she did and did it well.
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Dustin Lee Milligan

Dustin Lee Milligan, 32, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1990, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Jerry Dean Milligan and Patricia Kay York. Dustin worked as an underground miner and sawyer for Indiana Limestone/Polycor. He loved hunting, playing pool, fishing, riding ATVs, and playing cornhole. Dustin loved music. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107 Auxiliary. Dustin was a member of Ruffcut Ministries and was baptized there.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Shirley Louise Mounce

Shirley Louise Mounce, 79, of Mitchell, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital. Born July 29, 1942, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Dick and Goldie (Holt) Milligan. She married Charles Mounce on March 7, 1958, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 1998.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Michael Lee Griffith

Michael Lee Griffith, 77, of Bedford, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mike was born on June 1, 1945, to Robert D. and Marjorie (Shoemaker) Griffith, both deceased. He graduated in 1963 from Huntington High School in Huntington, Indiana. He enjoyed a long career at Farm Bureau Insurance, retiring as an independent claims adjuster.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Sue Jane Eisele

Sue Jane Eisele, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Garden Villa in Bloomington. Born February 23, 1954, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Wilbur Leland and Sarah Louise (Terrell) Eisele. Sue loved the outdoors, animals, and singing. She was a big Patsy Cline fan. Survivors...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Priscilla Jael Osborn

Priscilla Jael Osborn, 5 weeks, of Springville, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence. Born in Bedford on May 23, 2022, she was the daughter of Caleb and Brittany (Purdy) Osborn. Priscilla is survived by her parents, Caleb and Brittany Osborn of Springville; her three brothers, Jude, Ben, and Silas, all of Springville; her maternal grandmother, Shara Purdy of Bedford; her paternal grandparents, Everett and Bonnie Osborn of Tennessee; her great grandfather, Rick Taflinger of Avoca; her great grandparents, Everett and Lutilda Osborn of Beech Grove, IN; and her aunts and uncles, Bethany and Jonathan Tooley, Brianna and Adam Glenn, JohnDavid Purdy, Tyler, and Elizabeth Donaldson, and Daniel and Jade Osborn.
SPRINGVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

ILJAS class donates benches and firepits to Avoca Park & Recreation

BEDFORD – After three weeks of technical and employability skills training, 7 Lawrence County residents became the ninth graduating class of the Lawrence County Introduction to Local Jobs and Skills (ILJAS) program while giving back to their community. Through this process coordinated by the Lawrence County Economic Growth Council’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: July 7, 2022

12:10 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 35th Street. 12:31 a.m. Domestic fight at Quality Inn on Constitution Avenue. 12:35 a.m. Threats were reported in the 1800 block of 5th Street. 2:06 a.m. Repossession in the 1020 block of R Street. 3:44 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2930...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Crews are flushing fire hydrants

BEDFORD – The following is a tentative schedule for the flushing of fire hydrants for the City of Bedford. The schedule is subject to change if each day’s work is not completed as scheduled or in case of inclement weather. Customers may notice fluctuations in pressure and/or discoloration...
BEDFORD, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Fine print: Sheriff’s log June 25-30

12:22 a.m. Extra patrol on Franklin Street. 1:45 a.m. Suspicious activity in 6700 block of Sunset Drive. 8:45 a.m. County officers, coroner, town officer, Nashville Fire, Fruitdale Fire and Ambulance 230 respond for death investigation on South drive; cleared by 7:48 p.m. (Homicide) 9:55 a.m. County officer responds for welfare...
NASHVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
cbs4indy.com

Father, 2 kids displaced after fire at Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus has left a father and his two small children without their home. Neighbors reported the fire at a rental on S. Cherry Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials arrived to find a single-story home and a nearby vehicle on fire. Neighbors...
COLUMBUS, IN
953wiki.com

NORTH VERNON MAN DIES IN FATAL ACCIDENT

On July 06, 2022, at approximately 01:20 PM, the Jennings County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle traffic accident on State Road 3 South just south of the Crosley Check-In Station. The investigation indicated that a 2006 GMC Envoy, driven by Elmer Hall (73 of North Vernon), was traveling...
NORTH VERNON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes man charged with attempted murder

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot at another person. According to Vincennes Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Wilbur Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Police report finding shell casings at the scene before contacting the […]
VINCENNES, IN

