ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Cars left unlocked account for 3/4 of break-ins

By Alyssa Wingo
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NA9SZ_0gWkm28W00
(Photo: File, Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reporting that approximately 73% of vehicles that were burglarized or stolen in the area were left unlocked at the time of the break-in.

That is why TPD is reminding Topeka residents to “Remove it, Lock it or Lose it.” TPD asks residents to remove all valuables when they leave their vehicle and to lock it no matter how safe the area is where they parked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LIXrF_0gWkm28W00

If you don’t remember to “remove it and lock it”, TPD says you risk losing valuable items or your car itself with a reported increase in vehicle burglaries and thefts in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department added that this is one of the most important times of the year to remember to lock your car doors “with several big events happening this month” in Topeka.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Deputies attempt to identify truck in Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. deputies are attempting to identify the driver of a truck or who it may belong to after a home invasion on Wednesday evening. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says patrol deputies and detectives have opened an investigation into a home invasion that happened early Wednesday evening, July 6.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Details of Topeka stabbing revealed in affidavit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An affidavit obtained by KSNT 27 News reveals the events that lead up to the stabbing of a grocery store employee in Topeka. According to Topeka Police, officers received a call about a stabbing at 2:35 p.m. on June 1 that happened at a Dillons Food Store located at 2010 SE 29th St in Topeka. The stabbing happened when, according to the affidavit, a loss prevention employee at Dillons Food Store attempted to stop shoplifting in progress.
News Channel Nebraska

Police report motel robbery, assault

FALLS CITY – A Topeka, Kan., man is held in Richardson County on allegations that he broke into a motel office, assaulted the owner, stole keys and opened several rooms before an altercation with a guest. An arrest affidavit says police arrived at the Check In Motel in Falls...
FALLS CITY, NE
KSNT News

Police arrest man in east Topeka deadly shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man in connection to Tuesday’s deadly shooting in east Topeka. TPD said Jahiem Brown, 20, of Topeka, was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for murder in the 1st degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm by […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Cars
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Hutch Post

Police: Suspects stole $1,000 in fireworks from tent in Kansas

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a theft involving fireworks in Manhattan. Just after 11a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for theft near the intersection of N. Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Fridge Fireworks and a 40-year-old man reported...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Is your mailbox safe? Thieves are looking for easy money

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sending and receiving mail can be a hassle for some, but dealing with thieves on top of that can ruin your day. According to Judy Wilson with the Safe Streets Coalition, opportunistic thieves are targeting mailboxes and front porches across Topeka. She spoke with 27 News about the issue she says has afflicted homeowners “all over town” in recent weeks.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Four kids removed from homes, 5 arrested on drug charges

On Wednesday, July 6th, Saint George Police Department served two search warrants simultaneously at 107 N Lincoln Street and 215 Kelly Lane, both in Saint George, Kansas. Saint George Police Department has been investigating an ongoing distribution of marijuana, prescription pills and possible fentanyl to teenagers in the Pottawatomie County area.
SAINT GEORGE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ins#Property Crime#Tpd
WIBW

Storage unit theft costs Manhattan resident nearly $3K

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A storage unit theft involving two 60-inch televisions, motorcycle helmets and other expensive tools have cost a Manhattan resident nearly $3,000. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 1 p.m. on July 1, officers filed a burglary report in the 2700 block of Eureka Ter. Officers...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KSNT News

4 children removed from homes after drug bust in St. George

ST. GEORGE (KSNT) – Several adults are being accused of using teenagers to distribute drugs in St. George. On Thursday, the St. George Police Department issued a statement saying two search warrants were issued that led to the arrest of five individuals. The warrants were served by the Saint George Police Department following an investigation […]
SAINT GEORGE, KS
KSN News

15-year-old Manhattan child missing, may be in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita. 15-year-old Siley, who prefers to go by Nevin, was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie. According to a news release […]
WICHITA, KS
KMBC.com

Car splits in two in Lenexa rollover crash

LENEXA, Kan. — Police in Lenexa, Kansas are investigating a rollover crash Wednesday afternoon near 105th Street and Santa Fe Trail Drive involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles split in two and one vehicle overturned. Authorities said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Two...
WIBW

Arrests made in Lawrence armed robbery of mother and 2-year-old child

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has made multiple arrests after a mother and her 2-year-old child were robbed at gunpoint. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, the Lawrence Police Department says officers were called to the 3000 block of Bainbridge Circle with reports of an armed robbery.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Everyone escapes Topeka garage fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department responded to a call of a garage fire early Tuesday morning. The original call came in before 5:00 a.m. at a house near 31st and southeast California Avenue in Topeka, according to TFD. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the garage of a single-story home. No one […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Man arrested in Council Grove on suspicion of battery on law enforcement

Council Grove Police have arrested one person on suspicion of battery on law enforcement as part of an ongoing investigation. Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers observed a man with an outstanding felony warrant in Council Grove’s 10 block of East Main early Sunday evening. Officers contacted Jonathan Heller of Council Grove and alter arrested him on suspicion of battery on and interference with law enforcement, as well as criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Details about the initial contact have not been announced.
KSNT News

KSNT News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy