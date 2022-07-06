Cars left unlocked account for 3/4 of break-ins

(Photo: File, Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is reporting that approximately 73% of vehicles that were burglarized or stolen in the area were left unlocked at the time of the break-in.

That is why TPD is reminding Topeka residents to “Remove it, Lock it or Lose it.” TPD asks residents to remove all valuables when they leave their vehicle and to lock it no matter how safe the area is where they parked.

If you don’t remember to “remove it and lock it”, TPD says you risk losing valuable items or your car itself with a reported increase in vehicle burglaries and thefts in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department added that this is one of the most important times of the year to remember to lock your car doors “with several big events happening this month” in Topeka.