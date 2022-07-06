“Pharmacist,” the opening track off Alvvays’ upcoming album Blue Rev, is driven by a sense of renewed vigor. Immediately, vocalist Molly Rankin leaps into describing a newly-awakened internal change: “Now that you’re here,...
In the trailer for his debut solo record, Amplified Guitar, Mat Ball holds the head of his guitar up against an amplifier as he picks a melancholy tune. The sound that emerges is guttural: A mighty buzz swarms up and creates a cloud around every pluck of the strings. At another point, the Montreal-based musician places his instrument’s head perpendicular to the floor, dragging it across the ground to make the sound wobble. He uses these techniques as ways of shaping the feedback from sustained guitar tones as it grows and changes.
It’s been a gloomy few years since Alvvays’ last album, and Molly Rankin has had enough. “I don’t necessarily want to pivot into something brand-new and wear a shiny suit and try and make it onto the radio,” observes the Toronto-based singer-songwriter, whose band will return on Oct. 7 with their third LP, Blue Rev. “I mean, I will always have some songs about people dying or walking into a lake or what have you. But I’m ready for some levity.”
After three albums about unstable, intense relationships, Empress Of’s Lorely Rodriguez closed her 2020 record I’m Your Empress Of with some distressed revelations: “I get off on being awful to myself/I need some help, I need help/I need myself.” Upon that record’s release, Rodriguez took a pandemic-induced break from her own music, composing for the Amazon show The Wilds and contributing a song to an Ad Council campaign bringing music to struggling middle schoolers. A year and a half later, she’s reunited with producer BJ Burton for the new Save Me EP, a transitional moment for an artist who’s continually shifted between straightforward pop and more experimental music. Released on her own label Major Arcana, Save Me represents an opportunity to consolidate her sound while exploring less intense territory.
On first listen, “Part of the Band” might sound like one of the past decade’s most hyperactive rock bands chilling out a little. Compared to the 1975’s more typical arena-filling singles, with their existential angst, glittery synths, and scream-along choruses, it’s the kind of song you could imagine Matty Healy introducing to his bandmates with just an acoustic guitar. Taking notes from Bon Iver’s imagistic campfire ballads and Vampire Weekend’s orchestral whimsy, the band keeps the arrangement light and buoyant. While their last album felt like an overstuffed road-trip playlist touching on every style of music they’ve ever admired, this song’s percussive strings, lush acoustics, and bittersweet melody might even scan as minimalism.
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Summrs currently lives in that weird space where it seems like tons of people are aware of his music but no one talks about it out loud. It’s an interesting case study on how far word-of-mouth can push an artist. On his new double album, Fallen Raven, he splits the difference between high-energy raps and the sentimental pluggnb he's become synonymous with. “Don’t Mean Shit,” the kinetic outro to side A, is what I keep returning to. Bouncing off BenjiCold's bell-driven instrumental, Summrs moves through topics so effortlessly it leaves you in a daze. One moment he’s rejecting materialism and relationships; in another moment he’s worried about keeping receipts for his taxes. It encapsulates all the drama fans love about his music in the first place. Who cares if it only lives in subreddits and meme pages?
Soul singer P.P. Arnold is the author of the new memoir Soul Survivor: The Autobiography. In a new interview with The Telegraph, it’s revealed that Arnold alleges in her book that Ike Turner “trapped her in a room and raped her.” It’s not specified in the interview when the alleged assault occurred. “What can I say? It was awful,” Arnold told The Telegraph. “I despised Ike on that level, but I didn’t know how to express myself. I was told Tina [Turner] wanted to get rid of me because Ike was after me. If I had run to Tina or called my parents, it would have meant I would have [had] to come home.”
Could Journey be finding its way back to Steve Perry again? A new Vulture interview with Neal Schon has some holding out hope. When the outlet asked the guitarist about his most endearing memory with the former frontman, Schon admitted the two are "talking and getting to know each other again."
Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled “Patient Number 9,” the title track from his upcoming album. "It’s about being a patient in a mental hospital," Osbourne revealed while premiering the track on his Ozzy Speaks Sirius XM show. "All we do really is self medicate." The song features Jeff...
Alanis Morissette paid an emotional tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her London O2 concert this week. Currently on her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, the iconic singer-songwriter took a moment at the first of two shows at the London arena to remember her former bandmate.
Bryce Wilson founded Groove Theory to resuscitate his creative drive. The Queens native had joined the hip-house group Mantronix as a teenager in the late ’80s to chase rap dreams, but the group’s dense, racing production left little room for the battle rapping and beatboxing he grew up on. A few years later, burned out after touring and recording two albums, Wilson quit the group. “I didn’t want to do dance,” he later told the music weekly Echoes. He did still want to make music, though, so he embraced producing, hoping it would take him where Mantronix hadn’t.
Yaya Bey has shared a new music video for her song “Big Daddy Ya.” The track comes from Remember Your North Star, her most recent LP and second studio album overall. In the clip, which she directed herself, the Brooklyn R&B singer-songwriter can be seen posing before a camera in a range of stylish outfits during a photoshoot. Check out the video below.
The members of the rock band KISS were exposed at the band’s End of the Road World Tour show held in Antwerp, Belgium, for lip-syncing after an incident occurred onstage. The unfortunate incident occurred when Eric Singer, an American hard rock musician and the drummer for KISS since 1991, messed up his part in their 1976 classic “Detroit Rock City,” which led to disarray and a malfunctioning of the backtracks. This led to the exposure of the pre-recorded backup tracks of guitarist Paul Stanley.
Holiness has a way of creeping into unexpected spaces. Caterina Barbieri’s Spirit Exit, her first foray on light-years, the label she founded after 2017’s lauded Patterns of Consciousness, is proof that the same spirit that takes hold of you in a basement club can also reach inside the walls of a locked apartment while a virus ravages the city outside. In Barbieri’s case, the space was Milan, the time 2020, and the synth virtuoso’s latest project is an aptly named portal between chaos and transcendence.
Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has joined the chorus of praise for burgeoning multi-instrumentalist Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, after the 17-year-old rocker contributed riffage to the mix of Metallica's classic "Master of Puppets" that drives the finale of Stranger Things 4. The shredding showed that Tye, usually...
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Detroit producer Topside’s compilation mixtape Lost Files collected the finished versions of a bunch of songs that I thought were destined to exclusively live as YouTube leaks for the rest of time, including Babyface Ray’s “Heartbreak Ave” and the King Hendricks-featuring “Velvet.” But Veeze’s “Ian’s the Devil” is by far the coolest of the song dump, with the Detroit rapper using AutoTune as weirdly as anyone not named Duwap Kaine or Chief Keef. The vocal effects aren’t there to help him sing better; instead, they make him sound as little like a human as possible. From the start he’s damn-near buffering, like he’s trying to speak underwater. It’s the type of song you share with your friends with the disclaimer: Look, just listen to the whole thing a couple of times and then you’ll get it. They’ll hate it, and you might, too, but I promise it’s great.
Thirty years ago, the biggest sin an alt-rock band could commit was making it big. When the Smashing Pumpkins did it, Pavement dissed them directly: “I don’t understand what they mean and I could really give a fuck,” Stephen Malkmus sneered on 1994’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain. Brooklyn duo Momma reference both bands on their third album, Household Name, a cheeky spin on Gen-X slacker rock by zillennial high-school friends Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten. Some of the band’s biggest musical heroes—Nirvana, Liz Phair—have lamented the trials of rock stardom. On Household Name, Momma seem to argue: What would be so bad about stepping into the limelight?
Mitski has shared a new remix of her Laurel Hell song “ ” from Clark. “Clark’s music, specifically his album Death Peak, was what opened my eyes to contemporary electronic music,” Mitski said in a statement. “It showed me how emotive it could be. So when I was asked to do a remix, he was the first and only person that came to mind for the job.”
Carlos Hernandez helped shape the Brooklyn music scene of the 2010s—as a denizen of the defunct DIY space Silent Barn, and as a producer and arranger for artists like Frankie Cosmos and Mr Twin Sister—but you may not know his name. As the bandleader and frequent lead singer of the perennially underrated Ava Luna, he never hogged the spotlight. The Brooklyn art-funk group operated more like a creative collective and talent incubator, with Hernandez routinely ceding the microphone to bandmates Becca Kauffman, who piloted the band’s kooky, theatrical side, and Felicia Douglass, whose versatile pipes channeled introspective soul. Hernandez could shriek and croon with the best of them, but as Ava Luna’s career progressed, his own voice became less prominent.
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. There’s a mystical quality to California producer Mejiwahn’s music, as though he conjures instruments and samples with magic runes. “Justheweed,” the lead single from his forthcoming debut album Beanna, combines piano, guitar, bass licks, and muffled drums into a beat that fizzles like sour powder on your tongue—the perfect backdrop for guest rappers Zeroh and lojii to lay out some anecdotes about sex, fighting demons, and the value of self-worth in a chaotic world. The trio’s chemistry is smooth and inviting, as warm as a home video cassette warped by sunlight.
Pitchfork is pleased to announce that we’ll be livestreaming sets from Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 in Chicago’s Union Park next weekend. The livestreams are presented by White Claw, DoorDash, and Philadelphia Cream Cheese. You can catch sets all weekend on Pitchfork.com, YouTube, and Twitter. For the second year running, the festival livestream also includes conversations between Pitchfork editors and artists as part of Backstage DashPass presented by DoorDash. Artists participating in the Backstage DashPass series include Jeff Tweedy, Dawn Richard, Arooj Aftab, Toro y Moi, L’Rain, and many more. Find the full livestream schedule—including the stage where each artist will be performing—below. The schedule is subject to change.
Comments / 0