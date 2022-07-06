“Pharmacist”

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Detroit producer Topside’s compilation mixtape Lost Files collected the finished versions of a bunch of songs that I thought were destined to exclusively live as YouTube leaks for the rest of time, including Babyface Ray’s “Heartbreak Ave” and the King Hendricks-featuring “Velvet.” But Veeze’s “Ian’s the Devil” is by far the coolest of the song dump, with the Detroit rapper using AutoTune as weirdly as anyone not named Duwap Kaine or Chief Keef. The vocal effects aren’t there to help him sing better; instead, they make him sound as little like a human as possible. From the start he’s damn-near buffering, like he’s trying to speak underwater. It’s the type of song you share with your friends with the disclaimer: Look, just listen to the whole thing a couple of times and then you’ll get it. They’ll hate it, and you might, too, but I promise it’s great.

2 DAYS AGO