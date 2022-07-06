Two New Bedford Men Arrested in Separate Car Thefts

With the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police STOP and Violent Fugitive Section, Chelsea Detectives conducted early morning search warrants at two Chelsea Locations. The Search Warrants resulted from CPD Detectives targeting local acts of violence, including a recent armed home invasion. Investigators seized six firearms, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, cash, and other evidence in the morning operation. Four individuals all from Chelsea were taken into custody from 78 Washington Ave. The investigation is on going and more arrests are likely. All four will be arraigned this morning in Chelsea District Court and will face multiple charges.
