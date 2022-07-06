Two New Bedford Men Arrested in Separate Car Thefts

At about 4:49 AM on Wednesday July 6, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with the BPD SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the area of 42 Georgetowne Drive in Hyde Park, leading to the arrests of Ruben Santos, 19, Hyde Park and Exzavian Diaz, 20, of Fitchburg. The warrant was applied for and granted out of West Roxbury District Court as part of an ongoing investigation. The suspects were placed in custody on scene without incident after officers recovered a loaded Ruger Security 9 handgun equipped with a laser sight, a Nagant M1895 revolver and a loaded Glock 17 handgun equipped with a large capacity magazine. Officers also recovered four plastic bags containing approximately 94 grams of fentanyl as well as 322 oxycodone pills along with other evidence.

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO