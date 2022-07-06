ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two New Bedford Men Arrested in Separate Car Thefts

By Kate Robinson
 1 day ago
NEW BEDFORD — Police in New Bedford have arrested two men in two separate car thefts on the same day — starting when a resident found a man asleep in their yard, only to have him allegedly steal their car. Police said that at around 10 a.m....

