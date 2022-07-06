ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Grants aim to elevate grassroots violence reduction work

By Jill Sheridan
WFYI
WFYI
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Grassroots groups that work to reduce violence in Marion County will receive an infusion of cash. The Elevation Grants provide more than $4.3 million to 31 programs at local organizations that address root causes of violence. These programs focus on youth empowerment, improved mental health and neighborhood safety. The...

www.wfyi.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Eviction prevention groups get new lifeline

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of one legal aid group on Tuesday hopes a new federal grant ultimately leads to fewer people facing eviction. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s office announced seven legal aid groups will receive a combined total of $13.1 million in grants to hire more lawyers and legal support staff to help people who are facing eviction. The grants also will fund the installation of information kiosks in courthouses and libraries to help connect people with resources. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

More food funding for Indy neighborhoods

More funding for food assistance is coming to Indianapolis neighborhoods. Partnership for a Healthier America will grant more $600,000 for the effort to give 1,000 families fresh food boxes. This is the second summer Indianapolis has benefited from the organization’s Good Food for All program. The Indianapolis Office of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Indy to Resume Fruit and Vegetable Distribution to 1,000 Needy Families

(INDIANAPOLIS) – One thousand Indianapolis families will receive food boxes this fall, for a second straight year. A $600,000 grant from the Partnership for a Healthier America will allow the “Good Food for All” program to run for 17 weeks instead of 12. The program seeks to get fruits and vegetables to families without easy access to healthy food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis events aim to assist struggling Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s no doubt times are tough, and Hoosiers could all use a little extra money in their pockets. Whether you’re looking for a little extra help or a chance to help yourself to a new career, there are several free events planned this weekend which may help you and your family get ahead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

Fresh Veggie program makes a splash at select Indianapolis parks

Fresh fruits and veggies are offered for free at some Indy Parks locations this summer. Fresh Veggie Summer targets food desert areas with limited healthy food access in Marion County. Free fruit and veggies are available at two pools, Frederick Douglass in Martindale-Brightwood and Willard Park on the Near East side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: Rethinking church

“46 Day after day they met in the temple [area] continuing with one mind, and breaking bread in various private homes. They were eating their meals together with joy and generous hearts.” -Acts 2:46. The way we “do church” dramatically changed forever when 2020 ushered in a global pandemic....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Empowerment#Mental Health#American
Indianapolis Recorder

McKinzie: Join us in celebrating Black culture in Indiana

I grew up in Terre Haute. I would occasionally visit relatives in Indianapolis during Black Expo. As a little girl, I vividly recall attending the outdoor concert with family. And later as a teenager, I would ride up with friends to hang out on 38th Street during Black Expo. Both unique experiences involved spaces where Black people would come to enjoy each other, our culture and every aspect of our Blackness — whether it was among tens of thousands in a park in front of a large stage with national recording artists or from the hoods of our cars rockin’ to the base and sounds of music. My childhood Black Expo visits were my first experiences of the richness of Black culture that IBE ensured was highlighted in Indianapolis. I would later understand the importance of showcasing Black excellence and culture in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Over 1,500 Violent Offenders Arrested in Operation North Star

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a nationwide operation that resulted in the arrests of over one thousand of the country’s most violent offenders, including plenty right here in the Circle City. The U.S. Marshals Service Operation North Star lasted the entire month of June, and saw agents arrest violent...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Missing Indianapolis 2-year-old found, returned to family

UPDATE: IMPD has confirmed that 2-year-old Jailee Latson has been found and safely returned to her family. The FBI is now involved in this case and are assisting officers in canvassing the area for sex offenders. Police have released surveillance video that they say appears to show a woman carrying...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Dems call Indiana special session ‘bait and switch’ on original start date

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrats on Wednesday accused Republicans of planning an abortion ban behind closed doors. Gov. Eric Holcomb on June 22 ordered lawmakers to meet in special session beginning Wednesday to approve an inflation relief package. Those plans changed days later after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the ruling that gutted Roe v. Wade and ended federal protections for abortion services. The governor and Republican legislative leaders agreed to push the special session back to July 25 to give lawmakers time to put together abortion legislation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court makes changes after shooting of IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion Superior Court confirms it made changes to its processes following the shooting of IMPD Officer Tommy Mangan. Mylik Hill, the man accused of shooting Mangan was out on parole from prison at the time of the shooting. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office told CBS4 there...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man gets 20 years for trafficking meth, guns

INDIANAPOLIS — A 26-year-old Indianapolis man is accused of trafficking more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine into the city along with buying and selling firearms that utilize large capacity magazines, including one with a 100-round drum. Demetrius Jackson was found guilty on March 8 and was recently sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. According […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Remembering soul music vocalist and retired lieutenant Stephen Odle

Retired Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant and former soul music vocalist Stephen B. Odle was a lifelong Indianapolis resident. Odle died June 19; he was 70 years old. Odle’s life was filled with notable accomplishments, both as a musician and a law enforcement officer. But it’s Odle’s work in music...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

WFYI

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

 https://www.wfyi.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy