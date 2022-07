HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a man involved in the aggravated robbery of a hotel guest and security guard in north Houston. On June 8 around 5 p.m., a hotel guest was approached by a man while walking his dog outside a hotel on the 16500 block of Hedgecroft Drive. Police said the man started talking to the guest and told him that he was "laying low for a while."

