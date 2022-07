Those eligible to vote in the Greensboro municipal elections starting on July 7 will have the opportunity to vote for mayor, all district seats and three at-large members. They will also be deciding on whether or not to pass five individual bonds totaling $135 million that will benefit housing, parks and recreation, firefighting services, law enforcement facilities and city transportation. Listed below is a description of how the bonds will be noted on the ballot and a bit of context for each. Voters will choose to either vote “yes” or “no” to pass each bond.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO