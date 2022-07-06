ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tasty Takeout: Taste of Manila

By Meghan Stratton
WISH-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s Tasty Takeout guest is Taste of Manila!...

www.wishtv.com

WISH-TV

Indianapolis Zoo searching for missing macaw

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female macaw is missing from the Indianapolis Zoo. Her name is Vineyard. Staff noticed two macaws, one male and one female, were missing Wednesday afternoon. The male’s name is Orchard. The zoo’s animal care team found both macaws in a local neighborhood close to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Sugar Factory shows off Instagram-worthy desserts

INDIANAPOLIS — Sugar Factory was named the most Instagrammed restaurant in the U.S. by Food & Wine Magazine, and it’s not hard to understand why when you see these over-the-top desserts. The restaurant opened its downtown Indy location in April, kicking things off with a huge grand opening...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

The Feed: Big Bear Biscuits, Nevermore, And More

Big Bear Biscuits (3905 E. 96th St.) has scheduled its long-awaited grand opening for July 13. , an Edgar Allen Poe–themed bar and eatery with a variety of dining areas, has opened inside Union Station. The vast space includes seven bars with unique specialty drinks, a duckpin bowling alley, a coffee and juice bar for guests who arrive before the dinner crowd, and themed rooms.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

AMC offers Discount Tuesdays on films through October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another movie theater group will be offering discounts once a week. AMC has announced its movies will be $5 on Tuesdays through the end of October. Flix Brewhouse in Carmel also has a discount day, $5.25 movies on Wednesdays. Discount days at theaters can vary from...
CARMEL, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV

Try these new food favorites at the Indiana State Fair!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Food is one of the best parts of the Indiana State Fair and there are more than 20 new dishes and drinks to try once the fair begins on July 29. In addition to these tasty new treats, fairgoers can expect the classic must-have selections like ice cream, Lemon Shake-Ups, burgers, cotton candy, and turkey legs.
INDIANA STATE
WRTV

GangGang brings back the free Clowes Lawn concert series

INDIANAPOLIS — There will never be a shortage of summer concerts to attend if the folks at the cultural firm GangGang have anything to say about it. One of their newest ventures is expected to lure people outside - regardless of the heat — at a place that typically isn't as busy this time of year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

A Golden Opportunity To Live In Lockerbie

CHOCK-FULL of history and overflowing with charm, Lockerbie Square is the oldest surviving neighborhood in Indianapolis. One of its most famous residents, James Whitcomb Riley, loved the area so much that he named his dog Lockerbie and penned a poem to express his adoration. It opens with the lines, “Such a dear little street it is, nestled away/From the noise of the city and heat of the day,” and devotes the next several stanzas to the magic of the neighborhood. With Lockerbie’s shady, cobblestone streets and beautifully preserved homes, it’s easy to understand Riley’s sentiment.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

How to make the fan favorite dish from Harry & Izzy’s

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Stoller the Executive Chef at Harry & Izzy’s stopped by to teach Jillian and Ryan how to make their fan favorite dish. The dish is a summertime salad made with local tomatoes and mozzarella. Add some basil, balsamic, olive oil, smoked salt and you have an easy and refreshing summer stable!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Amber and George take us LIVE to the CARMELFEST PARADE

It was all things Red, White and BLUE in Carmel this morning, as the city of Carmel celebrates 30 years of its annual 4th of July Parade!. According to the event’s website, “CarmelFest is a beloved annual summer tradition for families and friends throughout Indiana. Come make special memories! Enjoy live entertainment and delicious festival food. Shopping at the unique marketplace. Sit together under the spectacular fireworks. And celebrate our country’s independence at the popular parade!”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Books & Brews set to close in September

The COVID-19 pandemic took a heavy toll on many businesses. Zionville’s Books & Brews was among them. Nick Valentin, who has owned Books & Brews in Brownsburg since Feb. 1, 2020, purchased the Zionsville Books & Brews June 1, 2020, at 65 Boone Village, in Boone Village. He plans to close the Zionsville bookstore/restaurant, which opened in July 2016, when his lease expires Sept. 30.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

McKinzie: Join us in celebrating Black culture in Indiana

I grew up in Terre Haute. I would occasionally visit relatives in Indianapolis during Black Expo. As a little girl, I vividly recall attending the outdoor concert with family. And later as a teenager, I would ride up with friends to hang out on 38th Street during Black Expo. Both unique experiences involved spaces where Black people would come to enjoy each other, our culture and every aspect of our Blackness — whether it was among tens of thousands in a park in front of a large stage with national recording artists or from the hoods of our cars rockin’ to the base and sounds of music. My childhood Black Expo visits were my first experiences of the richness of Black culture that IBE ensured was highlighted in Indianapolis. I would later understand the importance of showcasing Black excellence and culture in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Patachou Foundation launches neighborhood farm stand

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indianapolis-based Patachou Foundation today launched its new Neighborhood Farm Stand program. The farm stand, part of the foundation’s Food Fellowship, is a student-run effort designed to teach high school students about entrepreneurship, food marketing and photography, and customer service, among other skills. Food Fellowship Program Director Lade Akande says the farm stand features fresh produce from the foundation’s urban farm on the city’s north side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Indiana’s version of the Kentucky Derby this weekend

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Indiana’s biggest horse-racing event of the year takes place this weekend at Caesars Horseshoe Indianapolis. The Indiana Derby is Saturday, July 9 with $1.1 million in purses on the line. The event is free to attend, and the first race starts at noon. Indy Now...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Remembering soul music vocalist and retired lieutenant Stephen Odle

Retired Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department lieutenant and former soul music vocalist Stephen B. Odle was a lifelong Indianapolis resident. Odle died June 19; he was 70 years old. Odle’s life was filled with notable accomplishments, both as a musician and a law enforcement officer. But it’s Odle’s work in music...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Monet & Friends Alive’ arrives at THE LUME Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Move over, Van Gogh. There’s a new artist taking over THE LUME Indianapolis at Newfields, and he’s bringing his friends. “Monet & Friends Alive,” a new immersive art experience, is now open. It follows a similar yearlong exhibit dedicated to the paintings of Vincent Gan Gogh.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Food insecurity grant coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis leaders announced Tuesday funding for a new initiative tackling food insecurity. Partnership for a healthier America gave the city a 613,000 dollar grant to expand access to fresh, affordable fruits and vegetables. The “Good for All” program will reach out to one thousand families to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis events aim to assist struggling Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s no doubt times are tough, and Hoosiers could all use a little extra money in their pockets. Whether you’re looking for a little extra help or a chance to help yourself to a new career, there are several free events planned this weekend which may help you and your family get ahead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

