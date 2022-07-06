Tasty Takeout: Taste of Manila

CHOCK-FULL of history and overflowing with charm, Lockerbie Square is the oldest surviving neighborhood in Indianapolis. One of its most famous residents, James Whitcomb Riley, loved the area so much that he named his dog Lockerbie and penned a poem to express his adoration. It opens with the lines, “Such a dear little street it is, nestled away/From the noise of the city and heat of the day,” and devotes the next several stanzas to the magic of the neighborhood. With Lockerbie’s shady, cobblestone streets and beautifully preserved homes, it’s easy to understand Riley’s sentiment.
