Tasty Takeout: Taste of Manila

I grew up in Terre Haute. I would occasionally visit relatives in Indianapolis during Black Expo. As a little girl, I vividly recall attending the outdoor concert with family. And later as a teenager, I would ride up with friends to hang out on 38th Street during Black Expo. Both unique experiences involved spaces where Black people would come to enjoy each other, our culture and every aspect of our Blackness — whether it was among tens of thousands in a park in front of a large stage with national recording artists or from the hoods of our cars rockin’ to the base and sounds of music. My childhood Black Expo visits were my first experiences of the richness of Black culture that IBE ensured was highlighted in Indianapolis. I would later understand the importance of showcasing Black excellence and culture in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO