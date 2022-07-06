ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 'Stranger Things' Spinoff Is Coming to Netflix

By Stacy Lambe‍
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare for an expanded Stranger Things universe. Following the release of the widely-viewed season 4 finale, the Duffer Brothers announced that they are working on a new, live-action spinoff series based on an original idea that they have come up with. While no other details about the series were...

