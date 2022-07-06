ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NY

79-year-old man killed in fire on Murray Street in Warsaw

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYqMt_0gWkkxzk00

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 79-year-old man was killed in a fire on Murray Street in Warsaw early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday at 24 Murray Street in Warsaw. A downstairs neighbor saw the fire in the upper unit and called 911. A police officer was first on the scene but could not enter the house due to heavy fire and smoke.

Warsaw firefighters were able to rescue 79-year-old Donald Tucker from the home, he was transported to the Wyoming County Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation and two people are displaced from the downstairs apartment.

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

45-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Thursday morning in the City of Buffalo. Deputies were called to the I-190 northbound at the Elm Street ramp (exit six) around 3 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies say Shawn M....
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman dies in fatal Addison accident

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police reported that an Elmira woman has died after a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Steuben County Wednesday afternoon. The three-vehicle crash happened at approximately 2:59 p.m. on July 6, 2022, on State Route 417 in the Town of Addison, according to New York State Police. Susan Elston, 51, died after […]
ADDISON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warsaw, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
City
Warsaw, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Fire#911#Police#Violent Crime
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia man found after police search

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man has been located after a search by the Batavia Police Department. Tyler Gulisano had last been seen in the early morning hours on Wednesday leaving Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo, according to police. He called a family member at approximately 12:45 p.m. Wednesday from Seneca Texas Red Hot’s in Buffalo. He was located on Thursday afternoon.
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Walworth woman arrested for leaving 17-month-old child alone at home

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Walworth woman for child endangerment on Wednesday. 32-year-old Ashlie Bauer of Starflower Court was arrested in the Town of Walworth after it was alleged she knowingly left a 17-month-old child unsupervised at a residence for three-and-a-half hours.
WALWORTH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Two officers shot during Kente Bell pursuit hit by friendly fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Of the three officers who were shot during the pursuit of Kente Bell, 28, this past March, two were hit by friendly fire. On Wednesday morning, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn provided an update on the charges against Bell, who has been indicted on five counts of first-degree attempted murder. Originally, he was only facing three counts.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy