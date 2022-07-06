79-year-old man killed in fire on Murray Street in Warsaw

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 79-year-old man was killed in a fire on Murray Street in Warsaw early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire occurred around 4 a.m. Wednesday at 24 Murray Street in Warsaw. A downstairs neighbor saw the fire in the upper unit and called 911. A police officer was first on the scene but could not enter the house due to heavy fire and smoke.

Warsaw firefighters were able to rescue 79-year-old Donald Tucker from the home, he was transported to the Wyoming County Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation and two people are displaced from the downstairs apartment.