Big 12 is said to be looking to add Pac-12 schools

By Kfh Staff
 1 day ago

As a move to strengthen its membership following USC and UCLA's exodus to the Big Ten, the Big 12 is in serious conversations to acquire a number of Pac-12 programs, sources tell CBS Sports. As realignment continues to develop, at least four teams are being explored, with the possibility of the Big 12 adding more.

According to sources speaking with CBS Sports, the Big 12 particularly identified Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah as the teams they were looking to recruit. The Big 12, the largest FBS league, may eventually have 18 teams if Oregon and Washington are added.

