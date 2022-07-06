ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Feds arrest 1.5K+ fugitives nationwide, including 326 in NYC, in outstanding warrant sweep

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsmnT_0gWkkdaS00
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell at a press conference announcing Operation North Star's footprint in New York City. Photo credit NYPD/Twitter

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday announced a nationwide operation to execute outstanding warrants over the course of June that resulted in 1,501 arrests.

The U.S. Marshals Service provided funding, officers, training and equipment to the NYPD during Operation North Star, which police said resulted in 326 arrests in New York City.

The Marshals said the month-long initiative targeted violent crime, sex offenses and gang activity in New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

"Those individuals are the most significant drivers of violent crime," said Attorney General Merrick Garland. "The Justice Department will continue this all summer and as long as it takes to drive these numbers down."

Nationwide, the program netted 230 for homicide and 131 for sexual assault.

Combined, the homicide and sexual assault arrests only account for 24% of arrests made.

The Justice Department did not clarify what the other arrests were for in its press release, and did not immediately respond to 1010 WINS request for more information.

The federal government also seized 166 guns, more than $53,600 and over 33 kilograms of narcotics.

In New York City, 106 arrests were made for robbery, 20 for gun possession, 12 for murder, 23 for non-fatal shootings, 112 for assault and 32 for sex offenses, according to the NYPD.

The sum total of the statistics listed above does not add up to a total of 326, and 1010 WINS is waiting on clarification on the disparity.

The Marshals Service contradicted the NYPD by saying 406 arrests were made in New York City.

U.S. Marshals Service Deputy Cmdr. Ed McMahon also read different individual statistics by category at a at a press conference with the NYPD.

The operation in New York City focused on the Bronx and Northern Manhattan, though other boroughs were sometimes targeted as well.

“This month-long nationwide operation is a perfect example of how public safety is definitely a shared responsibility,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell. “It takes all of us working together to effectively safeguard the people we serve, and the partnerships we are highlighting today are at the very heart of that effort.”

