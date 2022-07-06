VIDEO: Man who punched Queens smoke shop employee, 64, during dispute sought by police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a man they said punched a 64-year-old Queens smoke shop worker in the face during a dispute, authorities said.

The suspect got into a verbal dispute with an employee inside the Smoke & Beer Shop located at 89-17 37th Ave. in Jackson Heights shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, June 20, officials said.

During the verbal dispute, the suspect punched the victim on the right side of the face causing pain and minor bruising to his cheek, cops said.

The suspect fled on foot to parts unknown and the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a man with a light skin complexion, approximately 30 to 35 years of age, medium build, black hair with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, brown boots and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).