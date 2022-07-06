PICS & VIDEO: CT firefighters rescue 2 women in 1 day from under bus, train

STAMFORD, CT (1010 WINS) — Firefighters in Connecticut rescued two people trapped under a bus and a train in separate incidents on the same day, fire officials said.

The first rescue occurred around 3:00 p.m. in Stamford after 911 calls came in about a woman hit by a Connecticut Transit bus. The callers said she was still trapped beneath the bus, authorities said.

Firefighters rescuing woman under bus Photo credit Stamford Fire Department

Responding firefighters found the woman, who was alert and able to communicate with officials, beneath an axle of a tandem-style Connecticut Transit bus.

The woman was able to get out from under the bus in less than 10 minutes after firefighters stabilized it and raised it using high-pressure airbags.

Firefighters rescuing woman under bus Photo credit Stamford Fire Department

EMS workers transported the woman to Stamford Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

“This was a valiant and flawless effort by Stamford Firefighters that demonstrates their exceptional talents and the department's capabilities,” said Deputy Chief Matt Palmer, Incident Commander. “Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious.”

Firefighters rescuing woman from underneath bus Photo credit Stamford Fire Department

Hours later, around 8 p.m., 911 calls came in about a woman who fell between the train and the platform at the Springdale Train Station in Stamford, officials said.

The Metro North Conductor and Engineer quickly de-energized and secured the train after realizing what happened so that responding officials could access the victim, authorities said.

Crews rescue woman from underneath train Photo credit Stamford Fire Department

Responding crews were able to place the woman in a stokes basket to get her out from underneath the train. Once she was out, the woman was taken to the hospital where her condition is not known.