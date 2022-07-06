Wall Fair return dodges wet weather forecasts

WALL TOWNSHIP- The Wall Township Fair wrapped up four successful days of fun for residents and visitors on Monday, July 4, despite less than ideal weather forecasts.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced cancellation of the fair in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s something we needed,” said Mike Thompson, recreation director for Wall Township.

We haven’t had it since 2019, so everybody’s looking to get back out and reestablish things that we’ve been doing prior to the pandemic. It was really important for us to be together and work together, put, which is exactly what we did.”

Mr. Thompson said the fair drew a larger overall turnout than in previous years, though free admission makes precise crowd counts difficult. He acknowledged, however, that the predictions of stormy weather may have kept some folks away.

“When reports call for heavy rain, people will make different plans,” he said. “All we got was about 30 minutes of regular rain. We didn’t get any large gusts or any hail, but some people probably altered their plans a little. We ended up still getting a fair number, considering the rain.”

The 20 amusement rides and other games at the fair were provided by Amusement America through a bid with the township.

Guests of age also enjoyed the Wine and Beer Garden, with the alcohol provided by Ritchie and Page Distributing Company.

Municipal employees and volunteers were responsible for making the fair special for guests, including the Recreation Department, the Department of Public Works, the Police Department, the Administrative Office, the local fire wardens, marshalls and the volunteer EMS.

The four-day festival featured local musicians live on stage, including the Wall Intermediate Jazz Ensemble, MMDA Music Academy Rock Bands, The Flooks, White Wing, Rogues on the Run, the 63rd Army Band, Sean Patrick Band, Mike DiRocco, The Milltones and The Eddie Testa Band.

