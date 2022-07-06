ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Wall Fair return dodges wet weather forecasts

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZPDn_0gWkk1KD00

WALL TOWNSHIP- The Wall Township Fair wrapped up four successful days of fun for residents and visitors on Monday, July 4, despite less than ideal weather forecasts.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced cancellation of the fair in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s something we needed,” said Mike Thompson, recreation director for Wall Township.

We haven’t had it since 2019, so everybody’s looking to get back out and reestablish things that we’ve been doing prior to the pandemic. It was really important for us to be together and work together, put, which is exactly what we did.”

Mr. Thompson said the fair drew a larger overall turnout than in previous years, though free admission makes precise crowd counts difficult. He acknowledged, however, that the predictions of stormy weather may have kept some folks away.

“When reports call for heavy rain, people will make different plans,” he said.  “All we got was about 30 minutes of regular rain. We didn’t get any large gusts or any hail, but some people probably altered their plans a little. We ended up still getting a fair number, considering the rain.”

The 20 amusement rides and other games at the fair were provided by Amusement America through a bid with the township.

Guests of age also enjoyed the Wine and Beer Garden, with the alcohol provided by Ritchie and Page Distributing Company.

Municipal employees and volunteers were responsible for making the fair special for guests, including the Recreation Department, the Department of Public Works, the Police Department, the Administrative Office, the local fire wardens, marshalls and the volunteer EMS.

The four-day festival featured local musicians live on stage, including the Wall Intermediate Jazz Ensemble, MMDA Music Academy Rock Bands, The Flooks, White Wing, Rogues on the Run, the 63rd Army Band, Sean Patrick Band, Mike DiRocco, The Milltones and The Eddie Testa Band.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. With could moving in a rider on the Trapeeze ride rides along on 2nd night of the Wall Fair. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. Dark skies descend on the Fair. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FejYz_0gWkk1KD00
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)
Wall Township Recreation hosted their annual Wall Township Fair at the Wall Municipal Complex from June 30-July 3rd 2022. (MARK R.SULLIVAN/THE COAST STAR)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#The Wall#Stormy Weather#Heavy Rain#Volunteers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy