ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Nick Wilson: It's going to be interesting to see how Browns handle facing Baker, Panthers in Week 1

By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ds3fX_0gWkj7em00

Nick Wilson of WFNZ 610 in Charlotte joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the Browns' trade of Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, how this trade will impact the Browns-Panthers matchup in Week 1, the hot seat facing Matt Rhule this season and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Panthers WR Robbie Anderson’s viral Baker Mayfield comments immediately go viral again after trade

After months of hinting at making a move for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers finally pulled off the trade. They sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former top overall pick. The biggest loser in this trade is perhaps Robbie Anderson, the Panthers wide receiver who absolutely, positively did not want to team up with Mayfield.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
The Spun

NFL World Is Wondering About Adam Schefter Today

Whenever there is a major NFL move, ESPN's Adam Schefter can be found tweeting about it, whether he broke the original story or not. But this afternoon, Schefter has been conspicuously silent on Twitter after Baker Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers. The NFL insider's last original tweet was from four hours ago, and it was about ESPN's Dick Vitale documentary.
CLEVELAND, OH
All Hornets

Another Former Hornet Arrested

Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Panthers#Hot Seat#American Football#Wfnz
NBC Sports

The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team

Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo was not a Baker Mayfield fan in 2018

On Wednesday, the Browns made a deal with the Carolina Panthers that sent Mayfield there in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick. That could rise to a fourth-round pick based on Mayfield’s playing time. Why such a low return for the Browns? Well, the Panthers will take on $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $18,858 million salary in 2022, the Panthers will pay Mayfield $5 million, and Mayfield has agreed to eat the rest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

CBS Ranks The Worst Head Coach In The NFL Right Now

All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Baker Mayfield makes the Panthers an instant playoff team after Browns trade

The Carolina Panthers made a big trade with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday as they land Baker Mayfield. This franchise receives a nice upgrade at quarterback, as it’s hard to imagine Sam Darnold beating him out for the starting job. We’ll see how it all plays out, but the franchise should be happy with this move. We look at three reasons Baker Mayfield makes the Panthers an immediate playoff contender.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Clemson DE target commits elsewhere

A Clemson defensive end target in the class of 2023 committed elsewhere on Tuesday. Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk announced his verbal pledge to Florida State on Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Seminoles over his other three finalists in Clemson, Auburn and Florida. Faulk received an offer from Clemson in...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Star Cut On Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line this Wednesday, signing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. In order to make room for him, they cut safety Brad Hawkins. Hawkins, 23, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May. Prior to joining the Falcons, Hawkins was a key contributor for...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Is Dangerously Close To Becoming Just Average

During the 2020 season, Dak Prescott was on his way to having a historic season. In his first five games, he had over 1,800 passing yards and nine touchdowns. However, a devastating injury would end his shot at breaking the single-season passing yards record. But now, since returning from his...
DALLAS, TX
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy