Nick Wilson: It's going to be interesting to see how Browns handle facing Baker, Panthers in Week 1
By Afternoon Drive On The Fan
92.3 The Fan
1 day ago
Nick Wilson of WFNZ 610 in Charlotte joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about the Browns' trade of Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, how this trade will impact the Browns-Panthers matchup in Week 1, the hot seat facing Matt Rhule this season and more.
Aaron Rodgers will be wearing some new body ink when he takes the field for the Packers this fall. The four-time MVP got his first tattoo done today, and it is an interesting piece of art, to say the least. Not surprisingly, it is impossible to discern what it means just by looking at it.
After much speculation on where he will get traded to, Baker Mayfield has finally found a new home with the Carolina Panthers Wednesday in exchange for a 2024 conditional draft pick. While the NFL world had their reactions to the breaking news, the person closest to the former No. 1...
After months of hinting at making a move for Baker Mayfield, the Carolina Panthers finally pulled off the trade. They sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the former top overall pick. The biggest loser in this trade is perhaps Robbie Anderson, the Panthers wide receiver who absolutely, positively did not want to team up with Mayfield.
Doug Lesmerises on Baker Mayfield’s lasting legacy with the Cleveland Browns. How Mayfield made the Browns a better place. Did Baker Mayfield fall short of expectations in Cleveland? Will Mayfield find success in Carolina?
Kyler Murray once had Baker Mayfield's back as his teammate at the University of Oklahoma. After Mayfield was traded on Tuesday, Murray made sure to let him know he still has his back. Following reports of Mayfield being dealt to the Carolina Panthers, Murray tweeted a two-word message to the...
Whenever there is a major NFL move, ESPN's Adam Schefter can be found tweeting about it, whether he broke the original story or not. But this afternoon, Schefter has been conspicuously silent on Twitter after Baker Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers. The NFL insider's last original tweet was from four hours ago, and it was about ESPN's Dick Vitale documentary.
Former Charlotte Hornets guard and Raleigh native, Devonte' Graham, was arrested and charged with a DWI on Thursday, according to a report by Jeff Reeves of CBS17 WNCN. Graham was drafted in the 2nd round (34th overall) by the Hornets in 2018 and spent three years with the team. After a sluggish rookie season, Graham made a massive jump in year two averaging 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans agreed to a sign and trade sending Graham to The Big Easy in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick. Graham's deal with the Pelicans is worth $47.3 million over four years. In his first year with the organization, Graham started 63 of the 76 games he appeared in and notched 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds a game.
Last year, the Panthers brought back quarterback Cam Newton for a second stint. It sold tickets and created excitement. It didn’t generate many wins. In the aftermath of the draft, G.M. Scott Fitterer told #PFTPM that Newton could possibly return again to the Panthers. The trade for Baker Mayfield likely slams that door shut.
On Wednesday, the Browns made a deal with the Carolina Panthers that sent Mayfield there in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick. That could rise to a fourth-round pick based on Mayfield’s playing time. Why such a low return for the Browns? Well, the Panthers will take on $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $18,858 million salary in 2022, the Panthers will pay Mayfield $5 million, and Mayfield has agreed to eat the rest.
Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Afternoon Drive on The Fan to talk about Baker Mayfield's trade to the Panthers, the outlook for Deshaun Watson following Sue L. Robinson's hearing of his case from both Deshaun's camp and the NFL, the next steps for a possible Jimmy Garoppolo trade and Kareem Hunt's future.
All rankings need someone to occupy the last spot. When CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin decided to appraise all 32 NFL head coaches, Lovie Smith received the unfortunate designation. Benjamin determined his order by asking the following two questions: "Who do we trust the most?" and "Who is best positioned to...
The Carolina Panthers made a big trade with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday as they land Baker Mayfield. This franchise receives a nice upgrade at quarterback, as it’s hard to imagine Sam Darnold beating him out for the starting job. We’ll see how it all plays out, but the franchise should be happy with this move. We look at three reasons Baker Mayfield makes the Panthers an immediate playoff contender.
It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […]
The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A Clemson defensive end target in the class of 2023 committed elsewhere on Tuesday. Highland Home (Ala.) four-star Keldric Faulk announced his verbal pledge to Florida State on Tuesday afternoon, choosing the Seminoles over his other three finalists in Clemson, Auburn and Florida. Faulk received an offer from Clemson in...
Where can the Guardians look to get the offensive help they need? Chris Rose says he expects them to use the bottom of their 40 man roster to trade for a veteran. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line this Wednesday, signing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. In order to make room for him, they cut safety Brad Hawkins. Hawkins, 23, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May. Prior to joining the Falcons, Hawkins was a key contributor for...
During the 2020 season, Dak Prescott was on his way to having a historic season. In his first five games, he had over 1,800 passing yards and nine touchdowns. However, a devastating injury would end his shot at breaking the single-season passing yards record. But now, since returning from his...
