ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Wall Schools receive performance report for 2020-2021

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnyB0_0gWkiywt00

WALL TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Department of Education released the 2020-2021 school year performance report, providing communities with highlights from the district and a high-level summary of how well a school or district is performing.

Superintendent Tracy Handerhan did not respond to requests for comment on the performance report.

The summary reports typically include information on student growth and assessment results; however, all statewide assessments were canceled in spring 2020 and the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment was canceled in spring 2021, so student growth and assessment results are not available for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district-wide student population for the 2020-2021 school year is 3,305. Of the total population of Wall Public School students, 20 percent are students with disabilities, 2.1 percent are English learners and 6.9 percent are economically disadvantaged.

According to the report, 8.5 percent of students in the district are considered “Chronically Absent,” meaning they missed 10 percent or more of the school year.

The absenteeism data for the 2020-21 school year reflects both in-person and remote instruction. Districts were able to employ multiple ways to determine whether a student in a remote learning environment was present or absent, including check-ins through internet or telephone, logging in to online learning platforms or monitoring student submission of assignments.

The average years of teaching experience are 13.4, with a student-to-teacher ratio of 9:1.

There were 21 administrators who worked in the district during the 2020-2021 school year, with an average experience in public schools of 15.2 years. The percentage of administrators with four or more years of experience in the district is 85.7 percent, which is larger than the state average of 79.3 percent.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecoaster.net

Asbury Park High School Welcomes New Principal

Asbury Park High School has a new principal to replace Kathy Baumgardner who is retiring after 19 years in the district. During a recent appearance at a school board meeting, Bridget O’Neill identified herself as a Monmouth County native and taking the helm in the Asbury High School represented a kind of coming home, she said in brief remarks before the school board during which she was formally introduced and installed.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. comptroller finds widespread unlawful sick leave payments to public workers

Local governments have failed to comply with decade-old reforms meant to end profligate sick leave payouts, the State Comptroller found in an investigation released Thursday. In a review of 60 towns, the Office of the State Comptroller determined nearly all of them had continued to make large annual payments to public workers for accrued sick time. Just three of the towns studied complied with 2007 and 2010 laws that barred such payments in most cases.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
Wall Township, NJ
Government
Wall Township, NJ
Education
Shore News Network

Ocean County Jail Nearly Empty As Commissioners Approve $625,000 Recreation Upgrade

TOMS RIVER, NJ – At any given time, thanks to New Jersey’s catch and release programs for criminals under the state’s bail reform law, there are at max, 50-100 inmates lodged inside the Ocean County Jail at any given time. Most of those inmates will spend less than 72 hours incarcerated before released by a judge under the state’s no bail, criminal justice reforms.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

NJSP Report: Hate Is Real: Lakewood Has the Most Bias Incidents in Ocean County | Ron Benvenisti

We have become well aware that judgement of others happens in other than just a courtroom, it occurs in schools, businesses, social media, and random or targeted incidents. Unfortunately, if someone has a different religion, they are judged and mocked. This is especially true in Lakewood, and also other parts of the state, as you can see in the report below.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Report#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Absenteeism#Performing#Learning Environment#Wall Public School
92.7 WOBM

Free blueberries going out to NJ shore visitors on Friday

New Jersey is handing out free Jersey Fresh blueberries to shore visitors on Friday. To highlight National Blueberry Day on July 8, New Jersey Department of Agriculture staff will be on hand at three locations until supplies last. "Jersey Fresh fans showed their enthusiasm for blueberries as this was a...
POLITICS
PIX11

Drive-Up and Go food distribution continues in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Since the beginning of the pandemic, Newark has distributed more than eight million meals through its Drive-Up and Go food distribution event. On Tuesday, the city’s interim public safety director, Raul Malave, announced street closures related to the event. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mt. Prospect Avenue, between Third and Abington avenues, will be closed.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Jake Wells

New law gives hundreds of dollars to families

woman counting money in handsPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) If you want more cash in your pocket during this time of rising prices, keep reading. The fantastic news is that the state of Connecticut is going to send you up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. This rebate is the result of the recently enacted 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate that he signed into law earlier this month.
CONNECTICUT STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

Notices from the Lakewood Board of Education

This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected]. Stay up to...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Vetting For 59-Home Proposal Continues In Brick

BRICK – A fourth Planning Board hearing for an application to build 59 homes on some 30 acres of wooded land, owned by Visitation Roman Catholic Church and the Trenton Diocese, focused on stormwater management for the site. Opposition to the planned development by residents in nearby communities, who...
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy