Wall Schools receive performance report for 2020-2021

WALL TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey Department of Education released the 2020-2021 school year performance report, providing communities with highlights from the district and a high-level summary of how well a school or district is performing.

Superintendent Tracy Handerhan did not respond to requests for comment on the performance report.

The summary reports typically include information on student growth and assessment results; however, all statewide assessments were canceled in spring 2020 and the New Jersey Student Learning Assessment was canceled in spring 2021, so student growth and assessment results are not available for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district-wide student population for the 2020-2021 school year is 3,305. Of the total population of Wall Public School students, 20 percent are students with disabilities, 2.1 percent are English learners and 6.9 percent are economically disadvantaged.

According to the report, 8.5 percent of students in the district are considered “Chronically Absent,” meaning they missed 10 percent or more of the school year.

The absenteeism data for the 2020-21 school year reflects both in-person and remote instruction. Districts were able to employ multiple ways to determine whether a student in a remote learning environment was present or absent, including check-ins through internet or telephone, logging in to online learning platforms or monitoring student submission of assignments.

The average years of teaching experience are 13.4, with a student-to-teacher ratio of 9:1.

There were 21 administrators who worked in the district during the 2020-2021 school year, with an average experience in public schools of 15.2 years. The percentage of administrators with four or more years of experience in the district is 85.7 percent, which is larger than the state average of 79.3 percent.

