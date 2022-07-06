New Jersey Resources employees volunteer for state park cleanup

WALL TOWNSHIP — Since the start of this summer, employees from New Jersey Resources [NJR], the parent company of Wall Township-based New Jersey Natural Gas [NJNG], dedicated over 1,000 hours of volunteer service as part of its annual “NJR You Days” to help clean beaches, restore equipment and refurbish facilities at Island Beach State Park [IBSP].

Located just south of Seaside Park on the Barnegat Peninsula in Berkeley Township, Ocean County, and in the heart of NJNG’s service territory, IBSP is the largest reserve of an undeveloped barrier island in the state. With its extensive shoreline and marquee beaches, the Park attracts approximately one million visitors annually.

“NJR You Days is always a great event, and it’s rewarding to see so many members of our team come together to give back to the community in a real, tangible way,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “The incredible work our employees accomplished at Island Beach State Park will be enjoyed by visitors to the Jersey Shore for years to come.”

Over 200 employees from all levels of the company volunteered in the effort to help protect the Jersey Shore and make a difference in the communities NJR serves.

This included the construction of eight lifeguard stands, assembling and staining of 23 Leopoldo benches, installing fencing at 23 beach trails, painting of 20 handicap parking spaces, painting of the interior and exterior of the IBSP administration building and cleaning miles of beaches.

