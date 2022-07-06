Writer/Photographer Gregory Andrus shares insights on his new book

BELMAR — Gregory Andrus has spent years of his life telling other people’s stories. His most recent endeavor was compiling his new book “Sand, Sea & Rescue: Lifeguards of the Jersey Shore,” for which he interviewed and photographed over 50 shore lifeguards and printed their stories.

Additionally, Mr. Andrus created the blog, “Portraits of the Jersey Shore,” which can be found on Facebook and has been active for several years. The blog captures the faces and stories of beachgoers along the Jersey Shore. His first book shared the same name and premise.

At a book launch, which was hosted by the Belmar Public Library at the Taylor Pavilion, Mr. Andrus sat down with The Coast Star to take the opportunity to tell his story and share his insights on the new book.

What made you want to write this book? Why lifeguards?

It’s not an easy answer, it’s two things converging: One, I absolutely love the ocean, it is my favorite place on Earth. It’s where I go for refuge, it’s where I go for inspiration, it’s where I go to pray, it’s where I go to get energy, everything. I had a really tough childhood and it was the sea, it was the ocean that I found a safe place to be.

When I got older, my childhood demons followed me. I wound up becoming an alcoholic in my twenties, I was homeless often in my twenties. When I was 28 I wound up getting shot in the back of the head by a police officer, I was an innocent bystander caught in a police chase.

I should’ve been dead… I got a second chance at life and I really wanted to do something with it.

…One of the things that I realized is that in looking at my twenties, if I could’ve done it over again I would’ve loved to have been a lifeguard. To be able to go out there… so close to the ocean and to be able to make a difference like that.

I realized that lifeguards, when they’re saving a life, when they’re making a rescue, they’re giving this person a second chance of life, like I was given.

So the two different spheres came together and integrated in a beautiful way, so I wanted to honor these people who are using their youth to do good to others… using my second chance of life to honor them.

Is there any particular story in this book that resonated with you specifically?

There’s a lifeguard from Manasquan named Brent Shibla… this man overcame so many obstacles to save these men’s lives. Him and his other lifeguard partner [faced] mountainous waves, water crafts stalling on them, and no matter what: he was determined he would not let go of that man. He got him to shore.

That to me, what an analogy to life. Just no matter what, there are some things worth holding on to, and fighting through to get to… safety.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

One of the things I really learned doing “Portraits of the Jersey Shore” and now the lifeguard story… At the end of the summer when I was doing this book, two lifeguards lost their lives. The book memorializes those two lifeguards who died while on duty, and just to see the outpouring of the people who came out to show support to the families.

And also, when I meet people who are homeless, or in different situations, [like] battling drug addictions… I have a front row seat to the kindness and compassion that this community possesses, that I don’t think it gets enough credit for. So many people want to help, so many people want to do good.

I’m just so proud of this Jersey Shore community, and I’m so privileged to have that front row seat, to see how much good is being done in our community through my page “Portraits of the Jersey Shore.”

