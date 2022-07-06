ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

10 year-old leaves Ohio home for abortion in Indiana

By Stephanie Raymond
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBMZm_0gWkiStl00
Photo credit Getty Images

A 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated was forced to leave her home state of Ohio to get an abortion.

News of the girl's situation came three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which has protected a woman's right to abortion since the 1970s, the Indianapolis Star Tribune reported.

Photo credit @KNXNews

Due to Ohio's six-week abortion ban, which went into effect just hours after the Supreme Court action, the girl was denied an abortion in the Buckeye state and forced to travel to Indiana to have the procedure.

As for Indiana, abortion is legal -- for now. A special session regarding a bill that could restrict the procedure is scheduled for later this month.

The decision to have the 10-year-old leave the state came after a child abuse pediatrician in Ohio contacted a gynecologist in Indiana, which has been fielding an increase in calls from neighboring states where the procedures are now restricted or banned.

Dr. Katie McHugh, an independent obstetrician-gynecologist in central and southern Indiana, told the Star Tribune that clinics used to get five to eight out-of-state patients a day but now, they're seeing about 20 such patients daily.

"We are doing the best we can to increase availability and access as long as we can, knowing that this will be a temporary time frame that we can offer that assistance," McHugh said.

Meantime, several antiabortion groups and allies in Republican-led state legislatures are working to draft potential legislation that would restrict people from crossing state lines for abortions, The Washington Post reported.

"Just because you jump across a state line doesn't mean your home state doesn't have jurisdiction. It’s not a free abortion card when you drive across the state line," Peter Breen, vice president of conservative legal organization the Thomas More Society, told The Post.

Those advocates are likely looking at a long shot, according to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In a concurring opinion on the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Kavanaugh said laws preventing interstate travel for abortion would be unconstitutional.

"May a state bar a resident of that state from traveling to another state to obtain an abortion? In my view, the answer is no based on the constitutional right to interstate travel," he wrote.

At least 26 states are certain or likely to ban abortion following the reversal of Roe V. Wade, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Comments / 1

Related
Parents Magazine

10-Year-Old Child Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio, Traveled to Indiana To Seek Care She Needed

Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that paved the way for abortion rights in the United States, a 10-year-old rape victim who was six weeks pregnant traveled from Ohio to Indiana to receive abortion care services. Ohio refused to help the child, citing its "trigger law," which banned abortions after six weeks of conception.
INDIANA STATE
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Teen Vogue

A 10-Year-Old Was Denied an Abortion in Ohio Because She Was More Than Six Weeks Pregnant

Just weeks after Roe v. Wade was overturned by a 6-3 Supreme Court vote, the ripple effects on the health and lives of individuals are evident: abortion appointments were cancelled and patients turned away as the ruling came down; politicians debated when and how to prosecute abortion providers who might break the law; and in Ohio, a 10-year-old abuse victim had to travel across state lines for an abortion.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Ohio Government
State
Indiana State
The Independent

10-year-old forced to travel for abortion after being denied in Ohio sparks widespread outrage

A shocking case of child abuse is underscoring just how restrictive abortion laws in Republican states have become since the demise of Roe v Wade at the hands of the US Supreme Court in June.Hours after the high court decision, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks into the pregnancy, a point at which many don’t yet know they’re pregnant.The new law meant that a 10-year-old who had been raped and was six weeks and three days pregant couldn’t get an abortion in the state, according to a report from the Indianapolis Star.Instead, the girl had to travel to...
OHIO STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Vox

A pregnancy turns deadly in an anti-abortion state. What happens next?

Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, stripping Americans of their right to an abortion, the United States had an abysmally high maternal mortality rate, ranking last in a survey of 10 similarly wealthy countries. For doctors in states implementing restrictive abortion bans, the ruling is a crisis of care: In many cases, the only way to treat life-threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies is with medical or surgical termination. The fear among many physicians is that the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will make mortality rates creep even higher.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CNET

Stimulus Checks Are Coming to Residents in 13 States. Will You Get a Tax Rebate?

After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion In Indiana#State Senate#Southern Indiana#The Supreme Court#Buckeye#The Star Tribune#Republican
Daily Mail

Democratic Governors of Colorado and North Carolina issue executive orders to protect women from being prosecuted when they come from out-of-state to have an abortion

The Democratic governors of Colorado and North Carolina on Wednesday issued executive orders to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to home states that have banned the practice. Abortions are legal in North Carolina until fetal viability or in certain medical emergencies, making the state an outlier in the...
COLORADO STATE
The US Sun

Six states sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of Americans – are you eligible for stimulus funds

SIX US states are sending direct payments worth up to $1,700 to millions of residents - here's your chance to see if you qualify for the one-time funds. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, which has seen food and gas prices soar to unprecedented numbers, several states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Conversation U.S.

A growing number of women give birth at Catholic hospitals, where they do not receive the same reproductive health options – including birth control – provided at other hospitals

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion, access to birth control has taken on new urgency. By moving the decision about abortion access to states, the fall of Roe v. Wade means that it will be even more important for people to be able to prevent an unwanted or mistimed pregnancy. Given the health risks of having a rapid repeat pregnancy, avoiding pregnancy is especially critical for those who have recently given birth. But not all health care providers offer birth control to their patients. Over the past two decades, the number of Catholic...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Salon

“Embarrassment to our district”: Democrats trying to unseat Lauren Boebert — but so are Republicans

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although Colorado is far from a red state at this point, it has its Republican-leaning districts — and one of Colorado's most infamous GOP politicians is Rep. Lauren Boebert. Colorado has a Democratic governor (Jared Polis) and two Democratic U.S. senators (John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet), and Democrats have majorities in both the Colorado State Senate and the Colorado House of Representatives.
COLORADO STATE
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy