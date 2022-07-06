Wall police officer graduates FBI Training Program in Quantico

WALL TOWNSHIP — Lieutenant Sean O’Halloran of the Wall Township Police Department graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on June 9.

The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.

On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions. Mr. O’Halloran has been working as a Wall Township Police Officer since 2000, and was made a lieutenant in 2016. He has also lived in town for his entire life and is raising three children in Wall.

Mr. O’Halloran is the ninth WPD officer to attend the school since its inception in 1935. He was a student in the 282nd session of the National Academy, consisting of men and women from 47 states

and the District of Columbia. A total of 53,435 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.

Mr. O’Halloran also got to meet FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray, who delivered remarks at their graduation ceremony.

“It was very much like college, but the evenings after class are when you learned most because you were meeting with executives from around the country and the world, exchanging different best practices,” said Mr. O’Halloran.

The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 26 countries, four military organizations and nine federal civilian organizations.

“I can’t stress enough how much I got out of talking with military and law enforcement people from around the world like Latvia, Croatia and Saudi Arabia, to name a few,” said Mr. O’Halloran.

