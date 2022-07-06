ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Wall police officer graduates FBI Training Program in Quantico

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovOxP_0gWkiQ8J00

WALL TOWNSHIP — Lieutenant Sean O’Halloran of the Wall Township Police Department graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on June 9.

The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training.

On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions. Mr. O’Halloran has been working as a Wall Township Police Officer since 2000, and was made a lieutenant in 2016. He has also lived in town for his entire life and is raising three children in Wall.

Mr. O’Halloran is the ninth WPD officer to attend the school since its inception in 1935. He was a student in the 282nd session of the National Academy, consisting of men and women from 47 states
and the District of Columbia. A total of 53,435 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.

Mr.  O’Halloran also got to meet FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray, who delivered remarks at their graduation ceremony.

“It was very much like college, but the evenings after class are when you learned most because you were meeting with executives from around the country and the world, exchanging different best practices,” said Mr. O’Halloran.

The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 26 countries, four military organizations and nine federal civilian organizations.

“I can’t stress enough how much I got out of talking with military and law enforcement people from around the world like Latvia, Croatia and Saudi Arabia, to name a few,” said Mr.  O’Halloran.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Bites Sheriff’s Officer At Six Flags

JACKSON – An Ocean County Sheriff’s Department officer was bitten twice by a woman during a disturbance at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Sunday, officials said. Synthea Gonzalez, 50, was charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction and refusal to submit to fingerprinting following the incident.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Passerby Spots Body Floating In Passaic River

A body was recovered from the Passaic River Thursday, July 7, authorities said. A passerby flagged down a Newark police officer near the Jackson Street Bridge around 6:15 p.m., Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said. Newark police and firefighters responded to the scene and worked to recover the...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Union County Man Confesses To GF's Murder: Prosecutor

A Union County man is facing 30 years in prison after admitting in court to killing his teenage girlfriend, authorities said. Jamar Webber, 21 of Union, pleaded guilty Tuesday, July 5, to first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Malikah Taylor, of Newark, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
City
Quantico, VA
City
Columbia, VA
City
Columbia, NJ
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Quantico, VA
Crime & Safety
Wall Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In South Jersey Double-Shooting: Prosecutor

Two men have been charged in connection with a double-shooting in Camden County, authorities said. Tyron Cooper, 34, of Willingboro was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phil Olivo. Marcus Johnson, 29, was charged with weapons...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: SUSPICIOUS ACTING MALE ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT

Warrant Arrest – On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 1:17 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Windsor Street and Arlington Avenue, Forked River, for a report of a male subject with long hair that was dancing and talking to himself. Upon their arrival, officers observed a male subject matching the description given, whom they identified as Brenden Evans (35) of Devon Street, Forked River. It was discovered that Brenden had an active warrant issued out of the Ocean County Superior Court. Brenden was placed under arrest and transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he was lodged.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fbi National Academy#Fbi Training Program#The National Academy#The Fbi Training Academy#Wpd
ocscanner.news

LACEY: DWI, RECKLESS DRIVING, REFUSAL TO SUBMIT BREATH SAMPLES – ARRESTED

DWI – On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 6:24 p.m., Lieutenant Sullivan conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 9 near Game Farm Road, Forked River, for careless driving and failure to maintain lane. Officers Lee and Hyle responded to assist, and met with the driver, Carolyn Landes (61) of Toms River. Investigation at the scene revealed that Carolyn was driving while intoxicated. Carolyn was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters, where she was processed. Carolyn was issued several motor vehicle summonses, including DWI, Refusal to Submit Breath Samples, and Reckless Driving. Carolyn was served her copies of the summonses and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

NJSP Report: Hate Is Real: Lakewood Has the Most Bias Incidents in Ocean County | Ron Benvenisti

We have become well aware that judgement of others happens in other than just a courtroom, it occurs in schools, businesses, social media, and random or targeted incidents. Unfortunately, if someone has a different religion, they are judged and mocked. This is especially true in Lakewood, and also other parts of the state, as you can see in the report below.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo Nabbed For Drug Running To Port Jervis

Two men have been charged for allegedly running drugs from New Jersey to the Hudson Valley following a long-term investigation. Khalif Johnson, age 22, and Zakhi Jenkins, age 19, both of Paterson, New Jersey, were arrested in Orange County by Port Jervis Police on Tuesday, July 5. The months-long investigation...
PORT JERVIS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Country
Saudi Arabia
ocscanner.news

HOWELL: STATE TROOPER CHARGED WITH INDECENT ASSAULT OF A TEENAGE GIRL

A New Jersey State Trooper from Howell was charged on June 30, 2022 for the alleged indecent assault of a teenage girl at a Ramada Inn in State College, Pennsylvania. A criminal complaint filed by State College police, 45-year-old David De Jesus accuses him of permitting the 14-year-old to drink alcohol and then groping her bare breast on April 22 in his room at the Ramada Inn and Conference Center.
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Boy, 15

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing 15-year-old boy from Trenton. Quayshawn Walker was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie, black shorts, black socks, and black sneakers, Trenton Police said in a release on Tuesday, July 5. Walker was also carrying an orange backpack. He is known to...
TRENTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Police: NJ landscaper fight ends with man stabbing another worker

WINSLOW — A fight between two landscape workers ended with one man stabbing the other, according to Winslow Township police. Officers responded to the incident around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the Elmtowne Development in the Elm section of the township. Jose Perez, 42, of the Sicklerville area of...
Jersey Shore Online

Woman Arrested In Ocean County Drug Overdose Death

TOMS RIVER – A woman has been arrested and criminally charged for supplying drugs to a man which he overdosed on, officials said. Michele Baker, 39, of Pleasantville, was charged with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death in connection to the death of a 44-year-old man in South Toms River on April 19. Baker has also been charged with Distribution of Heroin/Fentanyl, Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Heroin/Fentanyl.
Daily Voice

Body Of Canoeist Found In Mahwah

Authorities found the body of a canoeist in Mahwah responders said. Mahwah police notified the New Jersey State Police and Bergen County Prosecutor's Office after the body turned up -- with a canoe nearby -- near Ramapough Indian land off Halifax Road late Wednesday morning. He'd apparently been in the...
MAHWAH, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Prosecutor: 2 people stabbed, one fatally, on Clinton Avenue in Jersey City

Two people were stabbed, one fatally, on Clinton Avenue in Jersey City early yesterday morning, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Yesterday, at approximately 6:42 a.m., members of the Jersey City Police Department responded to 196 Clinton Ave. on reports of an aggravated assault, Suarez said in a statement. Responding...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy