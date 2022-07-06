NJNG maintenance work begins this week

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Starting this week, New Jersey Natural Gas will be conducting regular maintenance and renewal work to Tuxedo Place, Holly Place, Emerson Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.

Road closures are expected, beginning at 7 a.m. each day and continuing to about 5 p.m., except on days when inclement weather may cause cancellations.

Residents in immediately affected areas will be notified when work is to begin, officials said. On those days, they will be required to remove all vehicles from the street by 7 a.m., and traffic will not be permitted in the area while work is being performed.

According to Michael Kinney, Director of Communications at NJNG, the project will ensure the “safety and reliability” of its system.

“This work includes periodically upgrading its infrastructure with modern gas mains and services,” he said. “The infrastructure to be replaced was originally installed in the 1960s. NJNG does this type of enhancement work on an ongoing basis and is part of its commitment to ensuring safety and reliability.”

NJNG’s work is expected to last approximately four weeks, barring extended weather interruptions.

“Customers may have their service temporarily disconnected while the service lines are replaced. This is done to ensure safety. Once complete, service to the home will be restored. Typically, this can take between one and three hours. NJNG will work with individual customers to minimize any inconvenience,” said Mr. Kinney.

Residents have already experienced road closures in the area as NJNG overhauled its gas mains in conjunction with drainage improvements by the borough, which finished on June 24.

The drainage improvements included the installation of 11 drainage inlets and were made by E2 Project Management LLC and Fernandez Contracting.

