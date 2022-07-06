Height’s special olympian surprised by friends celebrating her career

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS- Pauline Naturile, 59, Special Olympian and longtime Spring Lake Heights resident, was surprised with a celebration of her 50 years as an athlete by Sea Girt residents Maryalice and Megan Dunn.

Ms. Naturile, who had no idea her family, friends and fellow athletes were throwing her a party, was welcomed by art on the Dunn’s driveway created by Chalk Artist Mike Harold of Manasquan.

The chalk drawing depicts Ms. Naturile’s powerlifting with the words “Power Lifter of Our Hearts.”

Despite her participation in many sports, including basketball, bowling and most recently, Bocce, her favorite sport has been powerlifting. Ms. Naturile excelled in local, regional and state games with her powerlifting, eventually earning a spot on Team USA for the Special Olympics World Games in Shanghai, China, where she won her first Silver Medal in powerlifting in 2007.

The surprise party featured the presentation of an official letter from Gov. Phil Murphy.

The letter reads:

“I am pleased to join with your family and friends in wishing you the very best as you celebrate your 50 wonderful years consecutively as a competitor and a champion in the Special Olympics.

“You have reached this momentous milestone and have witnessed many changes in the world around us. Your years of unique life experience have left you with much to be proud. You have demonstrated true competitive spirit and a passion for excellence, which is a testament to your leadership and wonderful character.

“Pauline, it is because of your unbreakable spirit that you have become such a strong pillar for both your family and community. Being a daughter, sister and driven athlete, you have shown true grit and tackle the hurdles and challenges that competitive sports present. On this day, all those who you have touched throughout your life come together for your commitment and dedication.”

Spring Lake Heights Councilman William Greatz and Police Chief Ed Gunnell brought greetings from the borough and listened while Governor Murphy’s kudos were read by Deidre Ertle of Sea Girt to the 59 friends and family who gathered.

Geri Hickey, Special Olympics Area Director, also presented a letter of congratulations for 50 years as an athlete from Special Olympics New Jersey.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

