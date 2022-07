CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Meet Tonka, a beautiful three-year-old Siberian Husky. She arrived at West Valley Humane Society as a stray and was brought in with other huskies. This sweet girl will thrive with an active lifestyle, and she loves going on hikes and playing in the water. She will need a husky-proof area to keep her from wandering.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO