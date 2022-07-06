ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners Trade Proposal: A deal for the Rockies CJ Cron

By Christopher O'Day
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, the first Mariners trade proposal left a lot to be desired. This one will be better, no worries. It also highlights one of the potential issues with the trade values site that people love using. Sometimes, the values are spot on. Other times, they are off by a lot. That’s...

sodomojo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s brother Trayce taking Dodgers by storm in return

31-year old Trayce Thompson has become an MLB journeyman. After breaking into the league with the Chicago White Sox in 2015, Thompson spent 2016 and 2017 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dodgers fans were excited to see Golden State Warriors’ star Klay Thompson’s brother play for their team. However, Thompson never got things going in LA. After 2017, he spent time on multiple different teams. But the Dodgers took a chance once again on him in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Mariners

Status Report: Mariners RHP Paul Sewald

After helping lead the Mariners' bullpen to a spectacular season in 2021, there was skepticism as to whether or not Paul Sewald could repeat this performance. So far in 2022, Sewald has met expectations; and in many ways, he seems like a guy who is here to stay. Sewald was...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Pinstripe Alley

Josh Donaldson’s been getting caught cheating at the plate

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve texted, Slack’d, or posted the above sentence in the past couple weeks. No, it’s not me remarking on my own mental health — although, sheesh — but rather Josh Donaldson, who’s triple slashed .222/.313/.373 in 2022, after coming over from the Twins in a deal that I thought the Yankees would come out ahead in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Audacy

Former Yankees slugger Robinson Cano admired the heck out of this home run

Coming off his second PED suspension, former Yankees and Mariners slugger Robinson Cano finds himself hanging on for dear life, trying desperately to resurrect his career in the minor leagues. Now playing for Triple-A El Paso, top affiliate of the San Diego Padres (who DFA’d him after a listless 12-game stint earlier this year), Cano got ahold of one in Sunday’s rout of Oklahoma City, swatting a mammoth, 448-foot blast to the right-field party deck at Southwest University Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Former Rockies Pitcher Reveals LA's Pitching Secrets

One of the many things that the Dodgers excel at is resurrecting pitchers' careers. Fans might get frustrated with the front office's fixation with sabermetrics, but it has yielded plenty of positive results when it comes to unsung and unheralded pitchers suddenly performing at a high level on Dodgers blue. LA signs castoffs and turns them into quality relievers time and time again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners Trade Proposal
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
UPI News

Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off

July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies. Betts walk-off hit gave the Dodgers a 2-1 win Wednesday at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Braves farm system is about to take a big hit

Well, yes and no. Prospects graduate from prospect status after 130 plate appearances, and wouldn’t you know, Michael Harris II is at 130 plate appearances. He will graduate from prospect status tonight. Once Harris graduates (with Spencer Strider already graduating), the Braves will be without a single Top 100 prospect in the majors, at least according to MLB Pipeline.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols could get big honor from MLB

Albert Pujols is playing out his final season, and Major League Baseball may honor the slugger in a big way later this month. Pujols is having the year many expected he would have when he chose to play one more season with the St. Louis Cardinals. The 42-year-old is batting just .189 with four home runs and seven RBI. Those are not All-Star numbers, but that does not necessarily mean Pujols will be excluded from the Midsummer Classic on July 19.
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction, odds, pick – 7/5/2022

The Colorado Rockies take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. MLB odds series for our Rockies Dodgers prediction and pick. German Marquez takes the mound for the Rockies, while Ryan Pepiot replaces the previously listed Mitch White as the starter for the Dodgers. White had been listed as the probable starter Tuesday morning, but Pepiot will now get the call.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Dodgers Tuesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Lamb is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back familiar utility man to provide depth

The New York Yankees are always looking for talented depth pieces, which is why they could bring back former utilityman Tyler Wade. Wade was DFAd the Los Angeles Angels this past weekend, struggling on the offensive side to make an impact. This season, Wade has made 67 appearances with 147...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Rockies starting Elehuris Montero at first base on Wednesday night

Colorado Rockies first baseman Elehuris Montero is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Montero will operate first base after C.J. Cron was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Charlie Blackmon was shifted to right field, and Connor Joe was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ryan Pepiot now pitching Tuesday for Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Pepiot will start on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Pepiot was recalled from the minors to fill in on Tuesday after Mitch White was scratched from his scheduled start. He has a 3.18 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 walks in three starts at the major-league level this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

264K+
Followers
501K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy