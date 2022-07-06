ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

School Summer Meals Program Expands to High Schools

By LoudounNow
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLoudoun County Public Schools has expanded its free meal pick-up program to 22 sites, including every high school except North Star, the Academies of Loudoun and Heritage High. The 16 high schools where families will be able...

