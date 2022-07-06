School Summer Meals Program Expands to High Schools

Loudoun Now is a community-owned news organization covering Loudoun County, Virginia. Here’s our story, as presented in Vol. 1, No. 1. An Army brat, Norman K. Styer lived in six states and two foreign countries before moving to Loudoun County in 1980. After graduating Loudoun Valley High School, he earned a journalism degree at Penn State. He returned to serve as assistant editor of the Loudoun Gazette. In 1989, he joined the staff of the upstart community-owned Leesburg Today newspaper, working as its first full-time reporter and specializing in land use and development issues. He was named the paper’s managing editor for multimedia operations, in charge of developing the newspaper’s website and overseeing its cable television news programming. In 1997, he was named editor of Leesburg Today and was elected to the newspaper’s board of directors. After the community investor group sold the newspaper in 2006, he continued to serve as publisher and editor-in-chief for the Loudoun-based publications through a number of corporate ownership changes until 2015, when the papers were sold and closed. Following that transaction, he joined with a group of community members and journalists to launch a new community news organization, Loudoun Now. He lives in Round Hill, with his wife Susan.

