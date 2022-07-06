Edgartown Town Column: July 8

There are a wide range of links to open when you Google “lobster queen” but, oddly, none of them lead you to Judy Mayhew. Judy is, undoubtedly, the queen of the Chilmark Church lobster rolls. After a couple year’s hiatus, Tuesday evening grab and go lobster rolls are back in business. You’ll find a familiar cast of characters including Ted and Judy, Kathie Carroll, Emily Broderick and Brian Kennedy serving up their decadent lobster rolls. Bring yourself a drink and maybe a bag of chips and you’ve got a dinner you can enjoy on the church lawn or take with you and park at your favorite scenic overlook. The choices are endless. Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 is the timeframe when they’ll be available.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO