Edgartown, MA

Edgartown Town Column: July 8

By Kathie Case
vineyardgazette.com
 1 day ago

We had the best weather for the holiday weekend. The breeze, the nice warm temperature, sun and no humidity. You could not have asked for any better. Happy Birthday to all who celebrated their day this past week. Big balloons go out to Maria DeFreitas and Taylor Golding who celebrated July...

vineyardgazette.com

vineyardgazette.com

Nicole Mercier Weds Lance Fullin

Nicole Mercier and Lance Fullin were married on June 4 at the Winnetu Oceanside Resort. Christopher Davies, cousin of the bride, officiated the wedding. The bride is the daughter of Patrick and Christine Mercier of Edgartown. The bridegroom is the son of Domenic “Nicky” and Jacquelyn “Jackie” Fullin of Vineyard Haven.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Town Column: July 8

There are a wide range of links to open when you Google “lobster queen” but, oddly, none of them lead you to Judy Mayhew. Judy is, undoubtedly, the queen of the Chilmark Church lobster rolls. After a couple year’s hiatus, Tuesday evening grab and go lobster rolls are back in business. You’ll find a familiar cast of characters including Ted and Judy, Kathie Carroll, Emily Broderick and Brian Kennedy serving up their decadent lobster rolls. Bring yourself a drink and maybe a bag of chips and you’ve got a dinner you can enjoy on the church lawn or take with you and park at your favorite scenic overlook. The choices are endless. Tuesdays from 4:30 to 6:30 is the timeframe when they’ll be available.
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Town Column: July 8

Keisha Lance Bottoms — White House senior advisor and former mayor of Atlanta — used scripture, life experiences, poetry and her career as a public official to uplift and inspire a full sanctuary at Union Chapel this past Sunday. Her very first introduction to the Vineyard was from reading The Wedding written by Island icon Dorothy West.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

George Cheevers, 63

George (Bob) Cheevers of Dorchester and Edgartown died peacefully on June 29 from pancreatic cancer. He was 63. He was the beloved son of the late Charles and Eileen Patterson Cheevers. His grandparents George and Nellie Patterson bought a cottage on Pinehurst Road in Edgartown in 1929 to be near...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Edgartown, MA
Edgartown, MA
Massachusetts Government
Fall River, MA
vineyardgazette.com

No Complaints

The weather is getting hot as I write this on July 4, though there are no complaints here as our highs are forecast to be in the upper 70s. Given climate change and global weirdness, most of the country would be happy with such temperatures. Nevertheless, as days are now getting shorter, let’s start with a brief reminder of winter.
EDGARTOWN, MA
365traveler.com

13 FUN THINGS TO DO IN PLYMOUTH MA YOU’LL LOVE

If you’re planning a trip to Boston or coastal New England, consider visiting Plymouth, Massachusetts to experience a place you’ve undoubtedly learned about, but may not have yet visited. Plymouth, Massachusetts takes its local history far beyond the textbooks, delving into the individuals, customs and aspirations that formed...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Aquinnah finds a sticky situation

The Aquinnah select board asked for better communication from Aquinnah harbormaster and shellfish warden Brian (“Chip”) Vanderhoop regarding boat permits during a Tuesday meeting. “There [were] a number of people who talked about the skiffs at Red Beach, the number of skiffs at Red Beach [in West Basin],...
AQUINNAH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Margaret Vincent Kelly, 89

Margaret (Peg) Vincent Kelley of Silver Spring, Md. and formerly of Edgartown died on July 3 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was 89. She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Kelley, in April 2002. Services will be held at a later date. A complete obituary will appear...
EDGARTOWN, MA
#Parade
vineyardgazette.com

County Shows Support for New Nursing Home Project

The Dukes County commission agreed this week to sign a letter of support for the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s project to build a new nursing home in Edgartown. Intended to eventually replace Windemere, the Navigator Homes green house project is planned for a piece of land off the Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road recently acquired by the hospital.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Trustees Unveil Draft Management Plan for Chappaquiddick

Altered routes for over-sand vehicles and restrictive new dog policies are among changes in the offing for Chappaquiddick beaches owned and managed by the Trustees of Reservations, under a new draft management plan released last week. The Trustees are seeking public comment on the plan, and are planning a series...
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Hot Tin Roof

Hot Tin Roof Under Agreement for Sale to Rosenthal Brothers. The Hot Tin Roof, the 26-year-old Vineyard nightclub that has weathered the bumps of age alongside the baby-boomers who were its first patrons in 1979, is slated to be sold to new owners before the end of the year. Barry...
WEST TISBURY, MA
1420 WBSM

2019 Demolition of Somerset Cooling Towers Set a Record

Do you remember when the Brayton Point Power Station's cooling towers came tumbling down on April 27, 2019? I watched it happen from the west-facing balcony off Mayor Jasiel Correia's office at Fall River Government Center. Before I came to work for WBSM in 2016, my office was in Somerset...
SOMERSET, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Triathlon will cause delays to Woods Hole

If you are planning to travel to or from the Vineyard by ferry, keep in mind that on Sunday Falmouth will host the Falmouth Spirit Triathlon. The event will constrict Woods Hole Road to one lane from Nobska Road to Church Street. This will last from 7 am to 9 am.
FALMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Housing Bank Review Panel Ready to Begin Its Work

A six-member review committee made up of one person from each Island town will take a last look at the act to establish an Islandwide housing bank before it heads to the state legislature. It comes on the heels of the housing bank winning overwhelming approval in all six towns...
EDGARTOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman captures video of shark feasting on seal off Cape Cod

ORLEANS, Mass. — A brutal shark encounter was caught on camera during one family’s Fourth of July beach outing on Cape Cod. The video, shot by Kim Reilly, shows a shark feasting on a seal off Nauset Outer Beach in Orleans. Some people may find the video disturbing, as the seal’s blood can be seen pooling in the water during the attack.
ORLEANS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Farm and Field: Rain or Shine

The crowd was thinner at the West Tisbury Farmers’ Market this weekend, where blues guitar and harmonica accompanied a drizzle too cold to be pleasant. But many shoppers and most vendors still endured the damp chill. “Rain or Shine since 1974,” the market’s tagline, held true. The farmer, unlike...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Holiday Weekend Kept Police Busy, But No Major Incidents

Island police chiefs reported a busy but mostly routine Fourth of July weekend. There was one arrest over the weekend in Edgartown, police chief Bruce McNamee said. A 69-year-old Oak Bluffs man was arrested for drunk driving at the intersection of Cooke street and Peases Point way around 9 p.m. on Monday.
EDGARTOWN, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends to close two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingston and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston have high bacteria levels. The Department of Health will continue to monitor...
KINGSTON, MA

