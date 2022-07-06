ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WI

RoseMary K. Hudson

 1 day ago

RoseMary K. Hudson, age 57, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 4, 2022, at her home. RoseMary was born on July 12, 1964, in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of Clarence and LaVonne (Cathman) Hudson. She graduated from Big Foot High School and worked...

Channel 3000

Carol L. McSherry

Verona – Carol L. (Miller) McSherry, age 90, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Center. She was born on April 25, 1932, in Middleton, WI the daughter of Louis and Leola (Faust) Miller. Carol was united in marriage to Bernard R. “Bernie” McSherry, on October 20, 1951, in Mount Horeb. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church, Verona. She loved fishing, bowling, playing softball, and the many dogs in her life.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Rose M. Currie

DODGEVILLE – Rose M. Currie (Tyrer), age 73 of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, after a short illness. Rose is preceded in death by her son, Gary Tyrer; husband, Doug Currie; and was a widow to Gary L Tyrer. She is also preceded in death by numerous family members.
DODGEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Phyllis E. Hook

Phyllis E. Hook, age 83, of Monroe, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital. Phyllis was born on October 1, 1938, in Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Vera (Babler) Jordan. She worked for Lena Maid Meats and drove school bus for the Lena Winslow School District for over 30 years until her retirement. She married Howard E. Hook on February 11, 1984, at the Lena United Methodist Church. Following retirement, Phyllis and Howard enjoyed their Post Lake Home near Elco, WI. She was an avid reader and relished the occasional trip to a casino.
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Donald Oyen

On Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, Donald “Don” Oyen, loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home after a courageous battle with cancer, at the age of 64. Don was born on April 8th, 1958 in Cuba City, Wisconsin to Philip and Grace (Wiegman) Oyen.
CUBA CITY, WI
Channel 3000

Rosario Laubmeier

MADISON – Rosario Laubmeier, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. She was born on Aug. 29, 1940, in Mercedes, Texas, the daughter of Victoraino and Francisca (Pena) Chavez. Rosario married David Laubmeier on July 29, 1978, in Dubuque, Iowa. She worked in the Madison...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Nathan A. Williams

Nathan A. Williams, 33, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born on June 19, 1989, in Madison, the son of Kevin Williams and Carol Allen. Nathan grew up in Madison up to sixth grade and moved to the Patch...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

William John Foelker

William John Foelker (Bill), Hebron, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2022, at home, the farm he has lived on for 86 of his 89 years. Bill was born in Fort Atkinson on January 20, 1933, to Arthur and Catherine Foelker. His mother died when he was 3 years old and his father died the day Bill graduated from high school. As the only sibling left at home, all farming responsibilities landed on Bill at an early age.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Channel 3000

Gary L. Brugger

Gary L. Brugger, age 81, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with esophageal cancer. He was born May 30, 1941, to John and Hazel (Tschbold) Brugger. Gary attended Searles, a one-room school, until attending Albany High School where he graduated in 1960. Upon graduation, he began his career as a lifelong farmer. He married the love of his life, Betty (Zimmerman), on June 24, 1961, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Albany, WI.
ALBANY, WI
Channel 3000

Vernetta L. Turner

Vernetta L. Turner, 83, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 PM (Noon), Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Father John Blewett will officiate. Burial will be at the VanBuren Cemetery, Potosi. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. The family is asking people to wear the color blue, Vernetta’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Vernetta Turner Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
POTOSI, WI
Channel 3000

Joel “Joe” M. Schambow

Joel “Joe” M. Schambow, 62, of Platteville died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. Services celebrating Joe’s life will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 9:00 AM until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

James Richard Imhoff

James (Jim) Richard Imhoff, 66, of Muscoda, passed away on July 3, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Jim was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, on September 9, 1955, to Harold and Mary (Vranek) Imhoff. Jim married his loving wife Connie Michek on May 15, 1977; their marriage...
MUSCODA, WI
Channel 3000

Robert J. Oswald

Verona/Wauzeka – Robert J. Oswald passed away July 4, 2022. He was born April 22, 1934, to Willie and Elizabeth (Dyer) Oswald. Robert is retired from Nicolet Instruments. He is survived by his wife, Doris of 69 years; son, Robert “Bob”; daughter, Dawn; granddaughter, Kelly and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter, Sandra; his parents; and brothers, Oliver, Roger, and Duane.
VERONA, WI
Channel 3000

Carol A. Weisensel

Carol A. Weisensel age 68 of Spring Green passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). She was born on December 26, 1953 in Anchorage, Alaska the daughter of Dalus and Ruth (Stauffer) Woodring. Her parents were both from Reynoldsville, PA and moved to Alaska when Dalus was transferred there in the Army following World War II.
SPRING GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

James “Jim” J. Schroeder

James “Jim” J. Schroeder, 82, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Southwest Health Hospital in Platteville, WI surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9th at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI; with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Family & friends may call on Friday, July 8th from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI; also on Saturday, July 9th from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. the parish center.
HAZEL GREEN, WI
Channel 3000

Elizabeth Ann (Richardson) Stehr

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Elizabeth Ann (Richardson) Stehr, age 90, of Spring Green, Wisconsin passed away July 3, 2022 at Greenway Manor. Elizabeth was born June 15, 1932 to Eddie C. and Helen D. (Sherwood) Richardson in Spring Green. Known to family and friends as “Libo”, she attended grade school and high school in Spring Green, graduating in 1950. Elizabeth married Russell H. Stehr in Spring Green on May 26, 1962. He preceded her in death in 2006. Elizabeth worked at Farmer State Bank of Spring Green and Associated Bank of Oshkosh, but the work she most enjoyed recounting over the years was driving ambulance in Spring Green.
SPRING GREEN, WI

