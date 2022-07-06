ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, WV

Videos of police shooting a man near West Virginia Mall go viral

WSLS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. – Videos taken by the public of an officer-involved shooting near Crossroads Mall in Bradley, West Virginia have gone viral via multiple social media platforms. The graphic...

www.wsls.com

Do Right
1d ago

Sad that people feel they have a right to post the end of this guys life. like it makes them special or something. This guy most likely has loved ones, Maybe even children.

Reply(2)
8
Donna Robinson
1d ago

He didn't really point at anyone.. Mostly at himself.. He did wave his hand gun around. But SERIOUSLY That 1st shot put him down, from an officer across from where the video was recorded.. Then the rest just started shooting and killed him.. 1 shot to a arm& leg would have not made this happen. I'm sure his mental state is going to be a factor. And his family will Sue, Fayette & Raleigh County..

Reply(2)
9
Bill Carver
20h ago

Folks... I am going to say this... if this were a black man it would be all over the news, the media would be denying he had a gun at all, and there would be protests and riots... just saying. Honestly... I don't know the full story here so I'm not going to comment on if the shooting was justified or not... once more information comes out... then I will weigh in.

Reply
3
police1.com

Video: Armed man shot, killed along highway after pursuit

BECKLEY, W. Va. — An unidentified man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers Wednesday morning near the Crossroads Mall in Beckley. The West Virginia State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department, who were on the scene for several hours, have not released any information about the incident.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia State Police identify man killed yesterday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting yesterday, July 6, at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. Today, July...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

More details emerge after Beckley police chase and shootout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed suspect leaving a crash scene on Dry […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF

Officers reportedly shoot armed suspect in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. — According to a news release from the West Virginia State Police, on Wednesday, July 6, at approximately 9:47 am, initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off of Dry Hill Road in Raleigh County. The suspect then stole a truck reported...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted in Clendenin for malicious assault

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—The Clendenin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a malicious assault suspect. Clendenin PD says that Christopher D. Burdette is wanted for questioning about a malicious assault that happened on Wednesday. They ask anyone who has information about Burdette’s whereabouts to call Patrolman...
CLENDENIN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Reports: Law enforcement officers shoot man on West Virginia highway

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Several law enforcement authorities shot a man on a federal highway in West Virginia, news outlets reported Wednesday, and video of the shooting was circulating on social media.Authorities did not release details or respond to requests for more information.In the video, the man walks onto the four-lane freeway near the city of Beckley while holding what appears to be a handgun. At least a half-dozen law enforcement officers are in pursuit with their guns drawn. The man alternately points the object in his hand at his head and raises it in the air several times while facing the officers and then turning his back and walking away.An officer shoots the man, who falls to the ground. Then authorities fire several more times, even as he lies unresponsive.The West Virginia State Police, Raleigh County Sheriff's Department and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department did not return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment Wednesday.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Man shot near middle school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot Wednesday night in the area of West Side Middle School in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Officers say the victim walked into CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the man is...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

One person life-flighted after UTV crash

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one person was flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Nicholas County on Wednesday. Rescue crews were initially sent to look for a missing person near Summersville before receiving information that the person went missing after going for a ride on a UTV, according to the Summersville Fire Department.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Nicholas Co. woman indicted for giving gun to shooter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A grand jury indicted a woman on Wednesday for supplying an AR-15 rifle to Richie Holcomb, who shot and killed a Nicholas County deputy in June. 41-year-old Melanie Clodfelter of Summersville is charged with making a false statement by unlawfully selling a firearm to a convicted felon, according to the indictment. […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Woman Indicted in Connection with Fatal Nicholas County Shooting

Woman Indicted in Connection with Fatal Nicholas County ShootingSCDN Graphics Department. United States Attorney Will Thompson announced today that a federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against a Nicholas County woman related to the June 3, 2022, shooting in which one Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy was killed and another was wounded.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 bodies found in abandoned Charleston home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police are at the scene investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home on Tuesday morning. The home is located on Huron Terrace in Charleston. There is no word yet on how long the people had been deceased in the home, and their identities have not yet been determined. This […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Two bodies found in abandoned home in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said Charleston police are investigating after two bodies were found in an abandoned home. Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said the deaths don’t appear to be suspicious and could be the result of a possible overdose. Metro 911 said the incident...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

