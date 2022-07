Stanford running back E.J. Smith has a famous father, but he's beginning to carve out his own reputation on the gridiron. Smith, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, was a four-star recruit out of high school and has made small contributions to the Cardinal offense in his first two seasons. Last fall, Smith rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and added 15 catches for 74 yards.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO