ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Over $2M raised for toddler whose parents were killed in July 4 parade shooting

By Nexstar Media Wire, Marisa Rodriguez
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjJJe_0gWkfrJ500

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — More than $2 million has been raised for a 2-year-old boy who lost both his parents during a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, of Highland Park, were among the seven people killed in Monday’s tragedy.

A couple at the parade helped 2-year-old Aiden get to safety while authorities were contacted. The boy was later reunited with his grandparents Monday evening.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Kevin McCarthy died while shielding Aiden from gunfire.

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden.

Friends of the McCarthys said Irina’s parents would care for the boy going forward.

The GoFundMe fundraiser for Aiden was created Tuesday and had already raised more than $2 million as of Wednesday morning.

The other victims identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office include Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park; Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park, and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico.

Officials haven’t yet identified the seventh victim.

Anyone interested in donating to the people affected by the shooting can go to www.gofundme.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Highland Park suspect contemplated second shooting in Madison; bond denied

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The suspected gunman in a Fourth of July parade shooting “seriously contemplated” committing a second shooting in Madison after he left Highland Park — where he is accused of killing seven and wounding several others. A judge denied bond on Wednesday for Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, 21, who was charged with […]
FOX8 News

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy