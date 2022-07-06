ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon Prime members to get free food deliveries through Grubhub deal

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I05oI_0gWkfqQM00
A delivery man bikes with a food bag from Grubhub, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

(The Hill) — Amazon and Grubhub announced a deal Wednesday that will allow Amazon Prime subscribers in the United States to get free delivery from certain restaurants.

The e-commerce giant also has an option to purchase a 2 percent stake in Grubhub as part of the deal. Amazon can purchase a further 13 percent stake at a “formula-based price,” calculated primarily by the number of new customers added in the deal.

Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to sign up for a free one-year membership of Grubhub’s premium service starting Wednesday, according to a press release from Just Eat Takeaway.com, the Dutch company that owns Grubhub.

“I am incredibly excited to announce this collaboration with Amazon that will help Grubhub continue to deliver on our long-standing mission to connect more diners with local restaurants,” Grubhub CEO Adam DeWitt said in a statement.

The deal comes as the food-delivery industry struggles after the surge in demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic abates.

Just Eat has been considering a sale of Grubhub just over a year after purchasing the platform for $7.3 billion. Grubhub lost roughly $410 million in 2021.

News of the deal sent shares of Grubhub’s competitors down Wednesday, with Uber sliding more than 3 percent and DoorDash falling by 9 percent.

Amazon has previously added food delivery perks to Prime members in the United Kingdom and Ireland through a partnership with Deliveroo.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

5 new movie/TV projects that will be filmed in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – If you think that recent announcement that Hallmark was filming one of its movies in Salisbury was big news, check out these new TV and film projects that are coming to North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday five new projects that would receive money from the North Carolina Film and […]
MOVIES
Entrepreneur

Amazon Prime Members Now Have Grubhub+ Free for One Year

Amazon Prime is known for its convenience and efficiency when it comes to delivering goods, streaming video, and ordering groceries. Starting today, per a new acquisition of part of food delivery service Grubhub, Prime members will have access to another convenient delivery service: Free Grubhub+ for a year. The online...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Amazon Prime Day#Amazon Prime Members#Dutch#Eat#Doordash
SlashGear

Amazon Prime Serves Up A Year Of Grubhub+: Here's How To Claim It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're an Amazon Prime member and you're feeling a little hungry, you'll like the news that Just Eat Takeaway has just shared. Amazon is teaming up with Grubhub, and as part of that collaboration, you can snag a yearly subscription to the service for free. Seeing as Grubhub+ normally costs $9.99 per month, that's a pretty sweet deal if you tend to order food frequently. Let's take a look at what exactly is in store, and more importantly, how to get your year of Grubhub+ for free.
TECHNOLOGY
FOX8 News

Man with loaded gun ran through Lowe’s in Greensboro ‘for the purpose of terrifying others,’ warrants say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Arrest warrants shed new light on a frightening scene that unfolded at a Greensboro Lowe’s on Wednesday. At 3:30 p.m., Greensboro officers were investigating in the area when an armed person ran into the Lowe’s on East Cone Boulevard. According to the warrant, the armed person, later identified as 23-year-old Rayvon […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Woman accused of shooting and killing her father in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 22-year-old Greensboro woman is accused of killing her father. On Wednesday, FOX8 learned Mikayla Lea has no criminal history. Her family is wondering how and why she would commit such a crime. Mikayla’s stepbrother and sister said she and her father, Michael Lea, had an unbreakable bond. They would go […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Amazon
FOX8 News

PHOTOS: Historic building collapses in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest buildings in Mount Airy partially collapsed early Tuesday. Firefighters got the call early in the morning that the Main Oak Emporium, in the heart of downtown Mount Airy, had collapsed. Mount Airy police are waiting on engineers to come in...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies investigate deadly Virginia church shooting

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in a church parking lot on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say they responded to Saint Paul’s Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway at approximately 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 for a report of a man lying in the entrance to the parking lot.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

North Carolina gas prices expected to dip below $4 within days

(WGHP) — You may find some good news the next time you go to fill up your tank. North Carolina was fortunate to have never hit an average of $5 per gallon of gas, though the fear was certainly there. In California, prices broke $6.40 a gallon, Oregon topped $5.50 and New York just barely […]
TRAFFIC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem home set on fire by lightning strike

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home was set on fire by a lightning strike on Tuesday, officials tell FOX8. Winston-Salem fire crews were on the scene in the 1300 block of Pheasant Lane. It is unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time of the strike. Thunderstorms will continue moving through the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 people seriously injured in crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were seriously hurt in a crash on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro, according to police. On Monday, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Freeman Mill Road and Garrett Street. Police say three people were taken to a hospital with “serious” injuries. While officers […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy