Pittsburgh, PA

Five Pirates prospects in MLB Pipeline top 50

By Andrew Limberg
 1 day ago
Five Pirates prospects are populating the latest MLB Pipeline top 100 list.

All five are in the top 50 as well.

The first Pirates player to land on the list is catcher Henry Davis at 19, he is currently with the Altoona Curve in Double-A. He’s 22-years-old and is expected has a Major League ETA of 2024.

Davis was ranked 24th before the beginning of the season

Next on the list, right after Davis is short stop Oneil Cruz, who was called up by the Pirates last month, is still considered a prospect at 20. The 23-year-old is currently batting .193 in 15 games with an on base percentage of .217. He’s struck out 19 times and has walked twice. He has 11 hits, three home runs and 13 RBI over that span.

Cruz was 26th in an earlier list

Curve second baseman Nick Gonzales comes in at 31 on the top 100 list. The 23-year-old is expected to make his MLB debut sometime this season. Gonzales dropped 11 spots from 20 in the previous list

Right handed pitcher Quinn Priester, also currently at Double-A Altoona comes in at 36 and is expected to debut for the Pirates sometime next season, according to the Pipeline. Priester is 21.

Rounding out the Pirates on the list is short stop Liover Peguero. The 21-year-old is 45th on the list and he has an ETA of 2023. It’s a big leap for Peguero, who was 79th in March.

Graduating from the Pipeline is right handed pitcher Roansy Contreras. He was 71st on the previous list but is now no longer considered a prospect.

The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Why Freddie Freeman’s mistake is a tough pill to swallow

It’s been over a week since Freddie Freeman made his return to Atlanta, and we’re still discussing it. Freeman’s mistake is a lesson for free agents everywhere. Freeman was visibly shaken both on the field and in the clubhouse, so much so that Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw openly questioned whether or not he wanted to switch clubhouses.
ATLANTA, GA
Pittsburgh, PA
All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

