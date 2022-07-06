ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Can Matt Olson become first MLB player to hit 60 doubles since 1930s?

By Midday Show With Andy Randy, Steven Gagliano
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y62a0_0gWkfhj300

Matt Olson’s arrival in Atlanta was quickly followed by fans and media alike breaking down spray charts from his time in Oakland, wondering how many of his doubles turn into home runs at Truist Park. While the Braves' first baseman of the present and future has knocked 12 dingers so far , it’s the barreled balls staying inside that park that have Olson on pace to hit a historic milestone this season.

Beating the shift down the third baseline Tuesday night against the Cardinals, Olson picked up his league-leading 32nd double the day after the Braves hit the halfway point of the regular season. If Olson can keep this up, he’s on pace to do something that no other MLB player has done since the 1930s—reach the 60-double mark.

Earl Webb set the record with 67 doubles in 1931 and the 60-double threshold has been met just five other times in the sport’s history with Joe Medwick and Charlie Gehringer doing so in 1936. The last player to arrive at its doorstep was Todd Helton in 2000, but he fell just short with 59.

With 12 games remaining before the All-Star break, Olson is on pace to hit 63 doubles which would tie him with Hank Greenberg (1934) for the fourth-most doubles in a single season.

“I haven’t gotten as many up in the air that have gotten out of the ballpark, and they’ve been more line drives in gaps, a couple of lucky ones like tonight and they just keep adding up,” Olson, who hit 35 doubles total in 2021, said last night.

Whether Olson keeps on barreling doubles or if some of these doubles turn into home runs, it seems as if the team’s new first baseman is settling in as a key contributor in the Braves lineup as the second half of the season gets underway.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Rockies starting Elehuris Montero at first base on Wednesday night

Colorado Rockies first baseman Elehuris Montero is batting eighth in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Montero will operate first base after C.J. Cron was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Charlie Blackmon was shifted to right field, and Connor Joe was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus...
DENVER, CO
MLB

Pick your All-Star: Yordan vs. Shohei

Phase 2 of the Chevrolet MLB All-Star Ballot has arrived, and that means some of the most exciting players in MLB going head to head for the right to start the 92nd All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The Phase 1 results were announced last Thursday, leaving two...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Mike Brito, scout of Mexican talent for Dodgers, dies at 87

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Brito, the top scout in Mexico for the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 45 years who discovered such talents as Fernando Valenzuela, current Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and Yasiel Puig, died Thursday. He was 87. The team announced his death to the crowd and held a moment of silence before hosting the Chicago Cubs. Photos of Brito and his discoveries were shown on the stadium’s videoboards. He died at a Los Angeles hospital. No cause of death was provided. For years, the mustachioed Brito was instantly recognizable behind home plate dressed in a stylish suit and a Panama hat with a cigar clenched in his teeth holding a radar gun. More recently, he used a cane in concession to his age as he observed the current Dodgers from the press box. Brito had a connection to the club’s most recent World Series championship, won after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the deciding Game 6 against Tampa Bay, Victor Gonzalez was the winner and Urías earned the save. Both Mexican-born pitchers were signed by Brito, who remained part of the team’s scouting staff until his death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BucsGameday

Veteran Running Back in Jeopardy of Being Cut by Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it a priority to add talent across their offense this offseason in an effort to field a roster that will have the depth to make another Super Bowl run under quarterback Tom Brady. Before the future hall of famer's return to Tampa Bay, it looked like star running back Leonard Fournette was headed elsewhere.
TAMPA, FL
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling Bobblehead Of Dodgers Prospect Ryan Pepiot

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Ryan Pepiot made his MLB debut earlier this season and is still early into what’s expected to be a successful career, and it’s one that now includes a first bobblehead. FOCO released a limited-edition Ryan Pepiot bobblehead to commemorate the right-hander reaching the Majors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Eloy Jiménez activated, starting vs. Twins

Eloy Jiménez is officially back with the White Sox. One day after Jiménez was spotted in the major league clubhouse, the team reinstated him off of the 60-IL. Tony La Russa wasted no time getting him in the lineup, and out in the field. Jiménez will play in left field, and he’ll hit sixth in the order, behind Gavin Sheets and before Yoán Moncada.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Greenberg
Person
Todd Helton
Person
Earl Webb
Person
Matt Olson
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Scout Mike Brito Passes Away

Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers scout Mike Brito passed away Thursday night at the age of 87. Brito is survived by his wife, Rosario, two daughters, Diana and Minerva, and four granddaughters. A native of Cuba, Brito was part of the Washington Senators’ Minor League system from 1955-61 and later played...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Dodgers' Diego Cartaya, Brewers' Jackson Chourio highlight Futures rosters

We’re a little more than a week away from one of the coolest events on the baseball calendar: the All-Star Futures Game. Last year, the Futures Game took place on the same day as the first round of the MLB Draft, held for the first time during All-Star Week. In 2022, MLB decided to give the game its own day, as it will take place at 7 p.m. ET on July 16 at Dodger Stadium, with the draft beginning the following day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Padres host San Francisco Giants, look to break home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#First Baseman#The Day After#Cardinals
dodgerblue.com

Rockies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Will Smith Gets Day Off As L.A. Goes For Sweep

After taking the first two games of the series, the Los Angeles Dodgers can complete a sweep of the Colorado Rockies with another win on Wednesday. Mitch White makes his seventh start and 12th overall appearance of the season. He originally was slated to pitch on Tuesday, but the Dodgers opted to start Ryan Pepiot instead.
DENVER, CO
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy