Perry, IA

Wilma Jean Turner, 99, of Perry

By Larry Brandt
 1 day ago

Celebration of Life for Wilma Jean “Jean” Turner, 99, of Perry, will be held...

David Gordon Freese, age 87, of Westside

David Gordon Freese, age 87, of Westside, IA, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the United Church of Westside with Pastor Kevin Freese officiating. Burial will be in the Wheatland Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the United Church of Westside from 4-7 P.M. on Friday evening. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll and online condolences may be left for the family at www.dahnandwoodhouse.com.
WESTSIDE, IA
Casey Fun Days Begins On Friday

The Casey Fun Days will start tomorrow with a light schedule to gear up for the weekend. The events will start in the morning with a book walk put on by the Casey Library at 10:30am. Then when everyone gets off work they can go over to the Main Street near the community building to participate in the bag tournament fundraiser with the registration at 6pm and first toss will be at 6:30pm. The cost is $20 per team with proceeds going to the Casey Fire Department. The night will conclude with family game night sponsored by the Casey Library from 6-7pm.
CASEY, IA
Meet the 2022 Greene County Fair Queen Candidates

With the Greene County Fair coming up, the queen contest has a new slate of ladies vying for the crown. Hannah Curtis is a Greene County High School graduate and is currently a sophomore at Simpson College, where she is double majoring in English and history. While in high school she was active in 4-H, National Honor Society, Student Council, Interact Club, band, choir, cross country and track. At Simpson College, Curtis is the director of administration for the Delta, Delta, Delta sorority and plans to do an undergraduate assistantship at Smith Chapel. Hannah is the daughter of Kent and Danille Curtis.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Kriss Higgins, 47, of Grand Junction

Funeral Services for Kriss Higgins, 47, of Grand Junction, Iowa will be 10:30 am Friday, July 8, at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Grand Junction, Iowa. Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 7, at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. Memorials are suggested to the Grand Junction Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.sliningerschroeder.com.
GRAND JUNCTION, IA
Linden, IA
Perry, IA
Iowa Obituaries
Perry, IA
Casey Fire Department Competitive Fundraiser Friday

A Guthrie County fire department is having a competitive fundraiser that is coming up soon. The Casey Fire Department will have a bag tournament fundraiser on Main Street near the community building on Friday. Registration will begin at 6pm and the first toss will begin at 6:30pm. The cost is...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Early Registration for Adel Chamber Sweet Corn 5K

The 2022 Adel Sweet Corn Festival 5K will take place later this year, and now is the time to register before the prices increase. Registration is currently available for $25 until July 17th before the price increases. Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce Director Deb Bengtson says the run begins at 8 a.m. on August 13th and people can sign up now. Bengtson tells Raccoon Valley Radio with the run beginning early in the morning you can have time to enjoy other activities at the 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival.
ADEL, IA
Perry Fire Department Fundraiser Is Tomorrow

There will be an opportunity to get good food while supporting a worthy cause tomorrow in Perry. From 5:30-7 p.m. the Perry Firefighters Association will be hosting a grab and go meal at 908 Willis Avenue in Perry. Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicle, drive through and pick up their order before driving on.
PERRY, IA
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
#Perry Lutheran Homes
Perry Chamber Of Commerce Announces Funds Raised Through Bucket Brigade

The last of the fundraising for the Perry Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Drive took place during the Fourth of July parade in the form of the Bucket Brigade. The Perry High School Junior Class was in the Fourth of July parade Monday to help raise funds for their 2023 after prom as well as next year’s fireworks drive. The funds were split 50/50 with $713.26 going to the Chamber and Junior Class of 2024.
PERRY, IA
Jefferson Police Report July 6, 2022

12:52am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1200 Block of Westwood Drive. 4:38am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 200 Block of South Georgia Street. 4:49am: Jan Black requested an officer at 708 West Harrison Street to remove...
Greene County Relay for Life Returns to a Different Kind of In-Person Event

After being forced to drastically change its format for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene County Relay for Life is returning with a different streamline look. The main event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26th from 4-6:30pm, in conjunction with the Greene County Farmers Market. The festivities begin at 4pm with a gathering for the Greene County cancer survivors at the historical museum in Jefferson. Additionally, luminarias that honor not only cancer survivors but also those who lost their battle with cancer, will be displayed at the Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Van Meter and Greene County PPD by Weather

Greene County traveled to Van Meter last night intending to play a Class 2A District 4 high school baseball tournament semifinal, but the game was not played due to the forecast of possible severe weather. The Rams and top ranked Bulldogs were waiting for the first game of the scheduled postseason twin bill between Woodward-Granger and ACGC to finish when word came the contest would be postponed until today. W-G won 12-3 over ACGC to advance to Saturday’s District 4 final in Van Meter vs. the Greene County/VM winner.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Fire guts car on Iowa Highway 141 early Thursday

Fire destroyed an unoccupied passenger vehicle on the bypass early Thursday. The Perry Police Department received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday of a possible fire along Iowa Highway 141 near the Super 8 motel. The arriving officer found the unoccupied vehicle fully engulfed on the eastbound shoulder of...
PERRY, IA
Greene County Farm Bureau to Sponsor Kids Pedal Pull at County Fair

The Greene County Farm Bureau is encouraging youngsters to participate in a traditional event at next week’s Greene County Fair. The Farm Bureau will host its annual Pedal Pull Contest on Saturday, July 16th at 12:30pm in the tent building on the Greene County Fairgrounds in Jefferson. Those who are 4-12 years old can participate and there will be age divisions. Everyone will receive a gift certificate to the Twiins Shoppe for a free ice cream cone. The winners of the age divisions will also get a gift certificate to Breadeaux Pizza for a free small personal pizza.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Grand Opening For New Panora Gift Shop

There is a grand opening celebration for a new business in Panora this weekend. Lexie Lou’s Crafts Plus Gifts is going to open their doors to the community with a celebration from 10am until 6pm on Saturday, July 9th. There will be special sales at Lexie Lou’s also the Deardorf Highland Cattle food truck will be there around lunch.
Landus Cooperative Closes Beef Feed Mill in Jefferson

A farmer-owned cooperative recently pulled up stakes in a facility in Jefferson. Landus Cooperative closed its beef feed mill in Jefferson. The company took over the former soy flakes manufacturing plant and opened the feed mill in 2018. CEO Matt Carstens explains why they chose to close the building. “It...
JEFFERSON, IA
Greene County Fair Set-Up Day is Sunday

The 2022 Greene County Fair is next week and that means the fairgrounds in Jefferson needs some tidying up. Greene County ISU Extension 4-H and Youth Coordinator Samantha Hardaway reminds all 4-H clubs that clean-up/set-up day is this Sunday and each club has a specific responsibility. “Make sure you bring...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
GCE “Pinch Of Family Flavor” Program Coming Soon

The Guthrie County Extension wants to improve anyone’s ability to cook with a new program tomorrow. “Pinch of Family Flavor,” is a program designed to help people create meals to take home and share with their family or friends. People will also learn about tools to spend and plan to eat smartly.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA

