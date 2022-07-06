ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OC Grand Jury Report Examines State Recycling Fee Funds and Where Those Go

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has...

Is Poseidon’s Huntington Beach Desal Plant Proposal Gone for Good?

After more than 20 years, a June letter to Southern California water officials might spell the end for the Poseidon Water company’s desalinated dreams in Huntington Beach, once and for all. The fatal blow came in May, from within the Hilton in Costa Mesa, where California Coastal Commissioners unanimously...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Surfrider Report Shows Plastic Waste Continues to Dominate Beach Cleanups

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris Secures $2.8 Million in Funding for City of Irvine's First Universal Playground

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris recently secured $2.8 million in funding for the City of Irvine to renovate the playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park, updating the recreational space to a Universal Playground that will meet the need of all residents regardless of ability. Sweet Shade is home to Sweet Shade Ability Center, where the City’s Disability Services program provides activities for individuals with sensory, physical, or cognitive disabilities, and their family members.
localocnews.com

Classic Volkswagen Enthusiasts Organize Local Car Show

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Rancho Los Alamitos hosting Cool Crafts Roundup in July and August

Times: 1:30 – 4:00 p.m. Location: Rancho Los Alamitos Historic Ranch and Gardens. Address: 6400 E. Bixby Hill Road, Long Beach, California 90815. Let’s celebrate the beauty of plants! Families with children of all ages are invited to get creative with crafts, explore connections to nature, and join an interactive storytime. Drop in to create a plant suncatcher and more at this month’s Cool Crafts Roundup while supplies last. Email [email protected] or call (562) 431-3541 to RSVP. All ages are welcome while supplies last. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Summer of Golf: SC Municipal is Hottest Local Spot

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Seal Beach celebrates Parks Make Life Better Month

July is Parks Make Life Better Month, and the goal of the branding campaign is to raise awareness of the benefits of parks and recreation throughout California and to raise the status of parks and recreation as an essential community service. The Seal Beach Recreation and Community Services Department is celebrating the campaign by offering activities taking place during the month of July.
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

California allocates more than $3 billion for transportation infrastructure

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $3 billion to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, including $1.3 billion in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to support local projects and to protect local roads and bridges from extreme weather and natural disasters. Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, accounts for more than $930 million of the total funding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

Recall DA George Gascon Campaign to submit 717,000 signatures to the LA County Registrar

The Recall DA George Gascon campaign will submit 717,000 signatures to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters. 566,857 valid signatures are required to qualify the recall. “The people of Los Angeles have spoken in a resounding way, with hundreds of thousands of residents adding their names to the recall petition and 37 cities voting no confidence in their District Attorney. On Wednesday, we will be submitting the required signatures to initiate a recall, along with a sufficient cushion to ensure enough are ultimately validated. The sheer magnitude of this effort, and time and investment required to get to this point, show how strong the public desire is to remove George Gascon from office. From day one, this recall has been led by the very victims who Gascon has abandoned, ignored, and dismissed. When the recall qualifies, he will not be able to ignore them any longer.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

DocMagic COO, Gavin T. Ales, Receives 2022 Next Gen Leader Award

TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Gavin T. Ales, its chief compliance officer, has been named a Next Gen Leader for 2022 by PROGRESS in Lending. The Next Gen Leader award highlights...
TORRANCE, CA
localocnews.com

Survey available for community input on Garden Grove Civic Center improvements

The community is invited to participate in the City of Garden Grove’s online survey to provide input on the Garden Grove Civic Center improvements and the potential re-location of the Garden Grove Police Department public safety facilities. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed now until Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at ggcity.org/civic-center.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, July 7, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, July 7, 2022:. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Increasing clouds, with a low...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood resident reports of illegal fireworks down by 33% this July 4

Lakewood is known throughout Southern California as a city that takes strong action and does everything it can to deter and reduce the use of illegal fireworks. A team of 18 Deputy Sheriffs and 5 civilian Community Safety Officers (CSOs) patrolled Lakewood on the night of July 4 responding to calls about illegal fireworks; seizing over 270 pounds of skyrockets, explosives and other illegal fireworks; and issuing citations that can run up to $2,000 or more.
LAKEWOOD, CA
localocnews.com

Nathan Hochman condemns Rob Bonta’s concealed carry weapon data disaster

Nathan Hochman for California Attorney General, issued the following statement on the revelation that California Attorney General Rob Bonta published the private information of the state’s conceal carry permit holders last week. “On June 27th, California Attorney General Rob Bonta presided over one of the largest breaches of data...
CALIFORNIA STATE

