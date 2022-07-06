OC Grand Jury Report Examines State Recycling Fee Funds and Where Those Go

The Recall DA George Gascon campaign will submit 717,000 signatures to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters. 566,857 valid signatures are required to qualify the recall. “The people of Los Angeles have spoken in a resounding way, with hundreds of thousands of residents adding their names to the recall petition and 37 cities voting no confidence in their District Attorney. On Wednesday, we will be submitting the required signatures to initiate a recall, along with a sufficient cushion to ensure enough are ultimately validated. The sheer magnitude of this effort, and time and investment required to get to this point, show how strong the public desire is to remove George Gascon from office. From day one, this recall has been led by the very victims who Gascon has abandoned, ignored, and dismissed. When the recall qualifies, he will not be able to ignore them any longer.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO