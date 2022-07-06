ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outdoor fitness court coming to Johnson City

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16LtlH_0gWke5V100
Photo of a current Fitness Court in use via the National Fitness Campaign

JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – MVP Health Care and the National Fitness Campaign have partnered with the Village of Johnson City and Town of Union to bring a state-of-the-art outdoor fitness court to Johnson City.

The court will be located at Floral Avenue park on 200 Floral Avenue and will open to the public on July 12th.

The Fitness Court is a free outdoor gym that allows users to leverage their own body weight and get a complete workout using seven different stations.

It is meant for those ages 14+ and the workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace.

While using the equipment, you can download the free Fitness Court App which can act as a coach-in-your-pocket and help with the overall workout experience.

“The launch of the MVP Health Care Fitness Court in the Village of Johnson City is a step towards

providing access to resources that can change the trajectory of someone’s health and wellness journey,”

said MVP Health Care’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Del Vecchio. “We are proud to partner with NFC, the Village of Johnson City, and the Town of Union to bring this unique opportunity to the local community and we look forward to seeing you on the Fitness Court.”

Residents are invited to attend the launch event on July 12th. The event begins at 10:30 and all are welcome to try out the court after a grand opening ribbon cutting.

